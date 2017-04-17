Analysis: BC Liberal’s promised ban on grizzly hunting in Great Bear Rainforest met with skepticism

Tom Reissman 
Apr 17th, 2017
Screenshot from "The Grizzly Truth" documentary

After weeks of negative news coverage regarding its connection to trophy hunters and donations from trophy hunting groups, including the US-based Safari Club International, the BC Liberals attempted to regain the narrative by promising to “work with the Coastal First Nations towards the elimination of the grizzly bear hunt in the Great Bear Rainforest,” while at the same time “continuing with the science-based approach to the bear hunt elsewhere in the province.”

It is worth remembering that Steve Thomson, Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, made a similar announcement back in February of 2016, when he mistakenly told reporters that “The agreement today as we announced retires the commercial hunt for grizzly bear for the Great Bear Rainforest.

Protecting the species is the first principle and we will continue to manage the process elsewhere on a science-based approach to grizzly bear and wildlife management generally.”

A statement that was later clarified by the ministry communications director Vivian Thomas as only applying to First Nations territories. But even that turned out not to be true since it was contingent on hunting territories being bought out, which was never fully accomplished, while the resident hunt continued unabated.

“This false sense of relief is deadly,” said Brian Falconer, spokesman for Raincoast Conservation Foundation, back then. “Sixty per cent of grizzly kills in the province goes to resident hunters.”

The new BC Liberals' party platform was therefore immediately met with skepticism from First Nations and the Commercial Bear Viewing Association (CBVA).

Read More:

Tom Reissman's bio

More from Tom Reissman

See more
Timeline: how grizzly hunting became a major election issue in B.C.

More in Opinion

Full House at VSB meeting

VSB’s 2017/18 budget plan creates confusion, cuts and parent complaints

The VSB’s budget plan includes questionable plans for the BCTF-settlement funds, a controversial online survey and closing all but one adult education site
Patti BacchusApr 12th, 2017

Fentanyl crisis hits my Burnaby condo

All my nights are long, but this was the longest. It was just past 1 a.m. when I drove my car into the garage under my apartment and saw a body crumpled in a parking stall, next to an unused family...
Steve FergusonMar 27th, 2017

Adult education — the school of second chances needs another chance

Government cuts are slamming the door on adults who need to upgrade their high-school credits to get into post-secondary programs
Patti BacchusApr 5th, 2017
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Related stories

Lack of rigorous science to support B.C.'s grizzly bear trophy hunt

News
Claire Hume

Rural British Columbians oppose trophy hunting of grizzly bears

News
Vancouver Observer

Grizzly bears seen as gold for mining, B.C. gov't emails reveal

News
Mychaylo Prystupa

Grizzly bear population at risk as B.C. Liberal government aligns with trophy hunters

News
Claire Hume
//-->