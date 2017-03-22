Statement from Mayor Gregor Robertson on major housing, transit investments in federal budget

Vancouver Observer 
Mar 22nd, 2017
Sky Train in downtown Vancouver in 2015. Photo by Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press.

Vancouver is grappling with a tough affordability crisis and today’s federal budget is an encouraging step to tackle our biggest challenges - with meaningful investments in housing, public transit and social infrastructure.

I’m particularly pleased to see a commitment of $11.2 billion earmarked for housing nationally, plus maintaining operating agreements for co-ops, a magnitude of investment that is sorely needed.

These federal dollars and support need to flow urgently to bring relief to the tremendous pressure facing residents across Vancouver who struggle to access housing.

Cities across Canada are ready to work swiftly with the federal government to support the implementation of a new National Housing Strategy when it’s put forward in the coming months. 

Vancouver has 20 sites of City-owned land ready for the federal government to partner on to help us deliver thousands of new affordable homes.

Today’s historic $2.2 billion investment in transit and transportation, the largest in Metro Vancouver in 20+ years, is a game changer for our region. This dedicated funding will support our growing region, keeping people moving and growing the economy while protecting our environment.

Metro Mayors are ready to roll up our sleeves and work with the BC government to take advantage of this opportunity from the Trudeau government and match this funding with additional dollars to deliver crucial new projects like the Broadway Subway.

Read More:

Vancouver Observer's bio

More from Vancouver Observer

See more
GreenPAC endorses B.C. environmental champions for the provincial election
Make a healthy choice by filling half your plate with fruit and vegetables

More in News

Lawsuit claims publicly funded ads boosting B.C. Liberal Party ahead of election

Two Vancouver lawyers have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the British Columbia government and the governing Liberal party alleging misuse of taxpayer dollars for partisan advertising....
Linda GivetashMar 20th, 2017

Ottawa's recovery plan for West Coast's endangered orcas criticized as too weak

The federal government has released a recovery plan for an endangered population of killer whales likely to be in the path of increased oil tanker traffic off British Columbia's southern coast. But...
Bob WeberMar 14th, 2017

Clark wants all-party input on party donations panel; rules out taxpayer funding

Premier Christy Clark wants an independent panel to review political financing in British Columbia, but her political opponents are accusing the Liberal government of delaying reforms by not backing...
Dirk MeissnerMar 14th, 2017
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Related stories

Federal budget to deliver significant investments in housing, says minister

News
Alia Dharssi
//-->