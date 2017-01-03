Oldest known member of southern B.C. killer whale pod believed dead

The Canadian Press 
Jan 3rd, 2017
Endangered Southern Resident Orcas also known as J-pod travelling the Salish Sea. Photo courtesy The Canadian Press.

Researchers say they suspect one of the oldest killer whales in the West Coast’s southern resident population has died.

The Center for Whale Research in Washington state says researchers have determined that orca J2, known as Granny, has not been seen since Oct. 12 and is believed dead.

The centre says in a statement on its website that it does not know what killed Granny, but she was believed to be at least 78 years old and was the eldest within the three family pods of endangered southern resident whales.

She was also considered the matriarch of J−pod.

The centre says with her apparent death, the pod now contains just 24 members, while the total number of southern resident whales has fallen to 78.

The loss of Granny comes less than a month after J34, an 18−year−old male member of J−pod, was found washed up on a Sechelt beach after apparently being hit by something, and the October death of J28, a female with a one−year−old calf.

Southern resident killer whales, which almost exclusively eat salmon and travel through the waterways of the Salish Sea, were listed as endangered in 2005.

The Center for Whale Research has studied southern resident killer whales for four decades.

Read More:

The Canadian Press's bio

More from The Canadian Press

See more
Dangerous conditions prevent resumption of search for missing B.C. snowshoers
B.C.'s LNG minister predicts northern coast LNG decision by mid-2017

More in News

UBC president 'deeply regrets' cancellation of John Furlong speech

University of British Columbia president Santa Ono has issued an apology for the school's decision to cancel a planned speech by former Vancouver Olympic CEO John Furlong. Ono says in a...
Laura KaneJan 3rd, 2017

Dangerous conditions prevent resumption of search for missing B.C. snowshoers

Rescue teams on Vancouver's North Shore are on standby, hoping a break in the weather and a reduced avalanche risk will allow them to resume a search for two snowshoers. The search was suspended...
The Canadian PressDec 29th, 2016

B.C.'s LNG minister predicts northern coast LNG decision by mid-2017

British Columbia's minister of natural gas development is offering an optimistic prediction about the future of the proposed $36-billion Pacific NorthWest LNG project on B.C.'s northern coast. Rich...
The Canadian PressDec 28th, 2016
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Related stories

Ottawa says orca protection part of $1.5 billion marine protection plan

News
The Canadian Press

Endangered orcas swim along Kinder Morgan's oil tanker route

Opinion
Robyn Allan

Orca calf born to endangered B.C. population is missing, presumed dead

News
The Canadian Press
//-->