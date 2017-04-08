No "undo button" for loss of wild animals

Vancouver Observer 
Apr 8th, 2017
'Eyes of the Spirit' Spirit bear in crab tree. Photo courtesy Brad Hill.

"Once we lose the wild places and wild things that live here, we'll never get them back...We cannot undo some things once they are done."

That's how Moira Le Patourel, a naturalist who spends months every year in the Great Bear Rainforest, describes the urgency of the situation for animals there.

National Observer launched 'Report on the State of the Animal' Kickstarter campaign this week to fund reporting on the challenges faced by animals in a warming world.

Top photo of spirit bear in crab tree courtesy Brad Hill.

