No "undo button" for loss of wild animals

"Once we lose the wild places and wild things that live here, we'll never get them back...We cannot undo some things once they are done."

That's how Moira Le Patourel, a naturalist who spends months every year in the Great Bear Rainforest, describes the urgency of the situation for animals there.

National Observer launched 'Report on the State of the Animal' Kickstarter campaign this week to fund reporting on the challenges faced by animals in a warming world.

Back this reporting project and we'll investigate how global warming, trophy hunting and the fracking industry are impacting the animals that call British Columbia's rainforest home.

These stories rarely reach the public because they happen out of sight and out of mind for most Canadians. Today, you can help change that by joining this crowdfunding campaign.

Your dollars will fund research with scientists, naturalists, local First Nations, and other experts on the humpback whales, orcas, Spirit Bears, and grizzlies in North America's most precious coastal wilderness.

This kind of reporting is expensive, time-consuming, and urgent.

Because there is no "undo" button. Please support this reporting by backing the Kickstarter campaign and sharing it on social media. Only 22 days left.