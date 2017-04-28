Photo Review: Bastille's Wild World wows in Vancouver

Craig Fleisch 
Apr 28th, 2017
Photography by Craig Fleisch

Bastille played Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center Thursday evening. The band was promoting its latest album, 'Wild World', which boasts a whopping nineteen tracks. Lead singer Dan Smith admittedly told fans, they didn't know when to stop recording, hence a long album. He continued to apologize letting the audience know he was recovering from a cold —and that he lacked dance skills. Despite that warning, he sounded absolutely amazing live, and fans didn't seem to mind one bit. The show at Douglas Mitchell was the band's last stop in its Canadian Wild World tour. Hopefully, you can catch them as they continue the North American portion of their global tour.

