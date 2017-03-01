Your numerology cycles March 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Take risks.

Fasten your seatbelt. This cycle month energy is dynamic and full of surprises. Almost anything can happen under this vibrant and changeable vibe. Use it to advantage rather than hiding under the duvet.

Take calculated risks, but remember that haste makes waste, and physical bodies only move so quickly, regardless of how impatient we feel.

Your key to success this month is flexibility.

Staying quiet and out of the excitement of new beginnings is unwise, and probably impossible.

Key Number 2

Love is everywhere.

You can't escape your responsibilities to friends, family and loved ones in this cycle month energy. You must work at balancing your domestic responsibilities and your work life.

The upside of this energy is that it's a great time to go hunting for a partner, if you are so inclined.

This cycle month energy is all about loved ones, but it is favourably disposed towards romance.

It is a love energy, wherever that love is distributed. If you are already in the relationship, this is the month to deepen it.

Key Number 3

Who am I and where am I going?

This cycle month energy is magical. Expect synchronicities and unexpected events to pop up when you are least expecting them.

Your intuition will be sharper than it has been for a long time. Don't be surprised if you find yourself being led to what you really need. It may be the right book or the right person, but whatever it is, it will meet your needs at the moment.

During the course of this introspective cycle energy you are asked who am I? Where am I going, and what is my life purpose?

The Magic is in the asking. Not necessarily in the response.

Key Number 4

Expect abundance.

In this cycle month energy, it is best to focus on money. Put your finances in order and be careful not to overwork your credit card. If you have been diligent in your work life, this is a time when you’re most likely to be acknowledged. Financial gain often comes if you have been a hard worker.

In this cycle month, you will experience karmic balance. If it's a very good month, you are likely to have worked to deserve it. If it doesn't work out so well, you might want to look back and see what you have planted in the garden of your life.

Reaping what you have sown is inescapable.

Key Number 5

Spring clean your life.

This cycle month energy focuses on tying up the loose ends of the past, and completions. It's important to decide what to keep in your life and what to let go of. Ruthless self examination of your own habits to decide what is serving you, and what needs to change.

Emotions may be fiery, so cut yourself some slack. You will feel strongly about many things, especially anything that looks like injustice to you.

Pay attention to your intuition and instincts. Under this vibration you are likely to be spookily aware of the unseen.

Key Number 6

A time for new beginnings.

This cycle energy encourages you to make a fresh start in many areas of your life. Whether you're starting a new relationship, embarking on a new project, or, working on developing a new attitude towards some part of your life, this is the time for new and original strategies.

If you have been thinking about a new project for a long time, this is the time to bring your courage to the forefront and get started.

The energies will work with you, and you can expect a ripple of enthusiasm and hope running underneath any fears which may emerge.

Think differently!

Start something new!

Embrace a time for action and new beginnings.

Key Number 7

Practice Diplomacy. Love yourself.

In this cycle energy relationship issues that have been simmering on the back burner are likely to boil over. This will give you an opportunity to practice diplomacy. It is essential that you are quiet and listen to what others are saying before you speak.

In this cycle month you have access to your diplomatic side in a way that has not been available to you for several months. Use this to be a peacemaker at home and at work. Pay attention to your emotional life. In this cycle energy you are bound to be more sensitive than usual.

Be kind to yourself, avoid conflict situations if you can.

Create a harmonious environment in your home.

Key Number 8

Raging emotions.

This is an intensely emotional cycle month. You may find yourself dwelling on the negative, but if you're able to switch your energy to a positive creative endeavor, this will be a very fulfilling month.

This cycle month’s energy focuses on self-expression, not just artistic self-expression but also communication through the spoken word.

A good time to speak your truth and express your feelings through art, creative writing, or just saying what you really feel to those who matter.

Your energy can be a little scattered so don't let it get out of control.

Key Number 9

Be a picky person.

You will probably notice a tendency to create order this month. Even if being picky is not your usual way of dealing with your life. Even the most disorganized among us may notice tasks that need to be finished, or closets that need to be cleaned.

For some this is a difficult emotional month. The unexpected challenges are likely to show up in relationships, both personal and at a distance.

This cycle energy is for completing a foundation you've been building over the last few months. Work hard and you will be rewarded.