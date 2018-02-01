From removal to reconciliation in Vancouver's historic black neighbourhood

Vancouver City Council voted on Wednesday to adopt a vision for the development of Downtown Vancouver’s last remaining undeveloped region,‘Northeast False Creek’ (NEFC). NEFC covers the neighbourhoods stretching from Chinatown, Strathcona and Hogan’s Alley to the waterfront, representing approximately 10% of downtown Vancouver.

The highly contentious plan is situated in a working class, multi-ethnic neighbourhood that has been long occupied by vibrant Chinese, Indigenous and black communities. Vancouver’s first and last predominantly black neighbourhood was dismantled from the 1930s onwards by city planning that aimed to turn its “slums” into an eight-lane freeway. The Georgia and Dunsmuir Viaducts still stand as a remnant of Vancouver’s discriminatory policies of removal, that equally effected and displaced a number of local Chinese and Indigenous families and small businesses. Uniquely, the NEFC plan to take the viaducts down poses an opportunity for reconciliation and inclusive, grassroots oriented city planning.

From Replacement to Reconciliation

While promising to yield even more architectural growth than was seen by the boom of Expo ’86, the plan is also remarkable in its innovative approach to healing, recognition and reconciliation.

Working groups were set up to incorporate the visions of local inhabitants in the new city plan. Some outcomes of the working groups include policies to:

4.2.1 Engage with the Urban Indigenous Community to design an Indigenous People’s Gathering Space that accommodates the program needs of these communities.

4.1.2 Recognize the importance of physical and spiritual access to the waterfront for First Nations and the impact that the industrial uses in this location had on access to the area and resources. The design of the waterfront and gathering space should reflect coastal village principles, where the gathering space is oriented toward the water.

4.1.9 Seek opportunities to normalize Indigenous language in Vancouver, through way finding and place/asset naming.

4.1.10 Seek opportunities to integrate Indigenous art and designs as a permanent part of the public realm.

4.3.1 Conserve, commemorate and enhance living heritage and cultural assets in Chinatown by securing heritage funding in the public benefits strategy that can be used for capital and cultural funding.

4.3.2 Enhancing Chinatown heritage sights include the redesign of the Keefer Memorial Square and Andy Livingstone Park

10.4.3 Establish a Cultural Centre of approximately 27,000 sq.ft. on the 898 Main Street block. The Cultural Centre will be a focal point for the Black Community, and will be welcoming and inclusive to all – a place ‘from the community, for the community

16.3.1 Creating social housing for the high population of low-income artists

Of the 72,000 new homes, 12,000 units are targeted for social housing

June Francis spoke on behalf of the Hogan’s Alley Society, explaining that the experience of reconciliation and inclusion, though not perfect and still requiring a great deal of grassroots mobilization and persistence, exemplifies an "honest effort" on behalf of the city. She recalled her conversations with Zena Howard, the American Architect responsible for the Smithsonian's Museum of African American History, whose expertise in displaced communities was influential in the drafting stages of the NEFC plan. Howard hailed the reconciliation efforts as an example that "we need take to the United States and Internationally... to use this experience to shed more light on how cities can be more inclusive."

Disagreement and Amendment

Not everyone agrees that the process has been exemplary. A representative for the Alliance Against Displacement critiqued the plan as primarily a scheme to build and sell condos to pay for the $230 billion removal of the viaducts, despite promises to replace the viaduct with more welfare and low-income housing. The group supported aspects of the plan pertaining to Hogan's Alley, but called for the rest to be re-written along the same model of progressive and inclusive reconciliation.

Hogan's Alley society also seeks to amend the original plan by changing the central target of 300 new social housing units to "100% rental housing on the Main Street Blocks consisting of at least 70% below-market rental units which includes the 300 social housing units previously identified in the plan."

June Francis of Hogan's Alley Society, remarked that while this process has been hard fought, and the plan incorporates many of the group's aims - if the City Council votes against the plan, it would set these reconciliation initiatives back to square one.

The Results

A total of 92 citizens delivered speeches throughout the day about the impacts of the proposed plan, and many others wrote emails, which council mentioned were being received at a rate of two per minute at peak times. The council meeting that begun at 9:30 in the morning finished at 7 in the evening with a unanimous vote in favour of the NEFC plan. The next stages will be to work out a more detailed implementation strategy by Spring 2018, based on Wednesday night's confirmed vision.