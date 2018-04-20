Vancouver's bicycle sharing grows as 15 new stations installed

Vancouver's public bike share program has expanded it's service and will now reach Commercial Drive.

"Since launching in 2016, the main request we've heard is for public bike share to expand into East Van," says Mayor Gregor Robertson. "New Mobi stations in the Strathcona neighbourhood will be open and ready to roll by summertime."

Vancouverites will soon have a lot more options to use public bicycles across the city, with 15 new stations installed along the 10th Avenue and Broadway corridor in Mount Pleasant and in the Commercial Drive neighbourhood.

The expansion will build on the current network with stations every two to three blocks, and will include around 50 additional stations and 500 bicycles.

"The expansion of Mobi Bike Share into the Commercial-Broadway area is a great step," says Kevin Desmond, CEO of TransLink. "It ties in nicely with the work TransLink is doing to improve cycling infrastructure, from the new bike parkade we will open soon as part of upgrades to Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station, to the new bike lanes and bike paths added in communities across the region each year."

To celebrate the East Van expansion, Mobi is offering discounted 365 Day Passes from now until June 21, 2017: $99 for a standard pass or $119 for a plus pass.

Since launching in 2016, over 57,000 people have used a Mobi bike for short-term travel. According to a news release by the City of Vancouver, Mobi bikes have collectively travelled over 2.4 million km to date.

