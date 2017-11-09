This Article is part of the Tar Sands Reporting Project special report See the full report

Remember the #KMFace photos that mocked Kinder Morgan claim that facial expressions were a form of "assault"?

This story is from our archives. It was originally published in November 2014.

Vancouver Observer 
Nov 9th, 2017

Anti-pipeline protestors took to social media to post their best #KMFace, following Kinder Morgan’s court case against residents three years ago, where the company's lawyer had stated that the protestors’ angry snarls are “not just intimidation," but "actually assault.”

Kinder Morgan’s lawyer led a legal assault against environmentalists in a B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to try and get its $5.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion back on track.

“You can see the expressions on faces.  Picture 10 is important for that,” said corporate lawyer William Kaplan, referring to photo exhibits.

The remarks touched off a social media campaign making fun of the company's argument that facial expressions could hurt a pipeline company's workers.

Among them, SFU biochemistry professor Lynne Quarmby who gave her "Kinder Morgan snarl" at the B.C. Supreme Court Friday.

Here are some of the pictures citizens posted of themselves on twitter by mimicking a version of a #KMFace:



 

 

The lawsuit against Burnaby residents continued in court.

Read More:

Vancouver Observer's bio

More from Vancouver Observer

See more
B.C. ministerial order grants Lower Similkameen Indian Band access to protect ancestral remains
Life In Colour: Drawings by Angela Gooliaff at the Beaty Biodiversity Museum

More in News

The VSB is closing an adult education centre despite NDP/Green promise to restore program funding

The VSB’s appointed trustee is pushing ahead with closing the “Mainstreet” adult education centre at Gladstone Secondary at the end of the month despite NDP & Green pledges to restore funding.
Patti BacchusJun 15th, 2017

B.C. Liberals make pitch to continue government as a minority in legislature

British Columbia entered a new stage of political uncertainty Wednesday as the final vote count from an election held more than two weeks ago confirmed the province's first minority government in 65...
Dirk MeissnerMay 24th, 2017

The Pipeline Project picks up five Jessie Award nominations

"The Pipeline Project," a play based on the complex debate around the Enbridge Northern Gateway pipeline proposal, has picked up five Jessie Award nominations, which celebrate professional excellence...
Vancouver ObserverMay 24th, 2017
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Special reports

Athabasca tar sands, photographed by Andrew S. Wright

Tar Sands Reporting Project

Our award-winning team's crowd-funded series on the people, places and conflicts associated with Canada's tar sands.
Support this report

Related stories

SFU scientist worries she'll lose home, over Kinder Morgan lawsuit (VIDEO)

News

Climate change and freedom of expression on trial in Kinder Morgan lawsuit

News

Kinder Morgan lawyer strikes back at Burnaby pipeline protesters

News

Burnaby residents ask court to toss out Kinder Morgan’s lawsuit

News

Concerned BC citizens opposing Enbridge oilsands pipeline infuriated by "radical" label

Environment
Alexis Stoymenoff

Research group finds the largest portion of the Canadian tar sands is owned by the American billionaire Koch brothers

Alberta Tar Sands
Erin Flegg

Fraser Institute co-founder confirms 'years and years' of U.S. oil billionaires' funding

Politics
David P. Ball

Kinder Morgan protester violently arrested on Burnaby Mountain [VIDEO]

News
Erin Flegg

SFU professor expecting her arrest for blockade of Kinder Morgan

Commentary
Lynne Quarmby

Kinder Morgan's letter to potential NEB hearing intervenors called "undemocratic", even "disgusting"

News
Erin Flegg