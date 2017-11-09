Remember the #KMFace photos that mocked Kinder Morgan claim that facial expressions were a form of "assault"?
Anti-pipeline protestors took to social media to post their best #KMFace, following Kinder Morgan’s court case against residents three years ago, where the company's lawyer had stated that the protestors’ angry snarls are “not just intimidation," but "actually assault.”
Kinder Morgan’s lawyer led a legal assault against environmentalists in a B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to try and get its $5.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion back on track.
“You can see the expressions on faces. Picture 10 is important for that,” said corporate lawyer William Kaplan, referring to photo exhibits.
The remarks touched off a social media campaign making fun of the company's argument that facial expressions could hurt a pipeline company's workers.
Among them, SFU biochemistry professor Lynne Quarmby who gave her "Kinder Morgan snarl" at the B.C. Supreme Court Friday.
Here are some of the pictures citizens posted of themselves on twitter by mimicking a version of a #KMFace:
The lawsuit against Burnaby residents continued in court.
