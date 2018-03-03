International Women's Day Concert celebrates female musicians who turned tragedy into triumph

"As an artist with a disability, I am constantly having to challenge the notion that disability is inherently tragic and all encompassing," Couture said.





"On the contrary: being disabled has been like learning a secret or gaining a superpower, and it is just one part of my identity."

Sarah has become a local advocate for mental health awareness, and has opened up about her mental illness on radio, local television, podcasts, blogs and at live speaking events. She also recently won the Anxiety BC multimedia award for her song “When I Get Better.”



Sarah Jickling is a musician who candidly speaks about her ongoing struggle with a debilitating anxiety and bipolar disorder.

"A lot of people think pain and suffering makes great art, but the truth is when you are suffering with a life long disability, it makes art a lot less accessible," said Jickling.





"Modern musicians need to be their own managers, booking agents, publicists, and much more, but living with a chronic mental illness like Bipolar Disorder can mean that even simple things like brushing my teeth are a huge deal. I have to work ten times harder just to feel normal, so doing something as difficult as making a living as an artist often seems impossible. I feel that I make art because of my disability and in spite of my disability."