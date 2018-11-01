Your numerology cycles November 1–14

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

Flexibility is the key.

It's impossible to express how important it is to be flexible this month. Changes in the air and it (change) does not come with an early warning. Be willing to go with the flow and to experiment with new ideas and systems in all parts of your life.

Out of chaos creativity is born. So though this may not be a restful cycle month, it will certainly be interesting. Not restful, but restless is more likely. For that reason it's a good idea to think outside the box, take a few risks. And generally overcome any anxiety you may have about the unknown, in order to discover a new way of being.

Key Number 2

Stay close to the hearth.

The hearth is a symbol of home. In this cycle months energy it's a good idea to stay as close to home – whatever that looks like in this strange time – and support the people close to you.

Lend your shoulder to anyone who needs to cry on it.

Since this is a time when relationship – especially love relationships – will be at the forefront and sometimes tested, it's important to focus on emotional life rather than the rat race.

This cycle energy is much quieter than last month on the outside, but tends to be a bit turbulent on the inside. Try not to take criticism or slights too seriously.

If you like to cook, you will enjoy the energy of being in the kitchen more than usual. If not, socializing where good food and wine is involved should please you.

Key Number 3

Being a hermit has advantages.

In this cycle month's energy it's better to stay away from the social whirl. If you must socialize, better to do it in small groups and with people who understand you without explanation.

Though this cycle month is very much about looking within, personal growth, and research, it is also about sensitivity. Not only emotional sensitivity, but also spooky sensitivity. Like when you know who is calling before you look at your display.

The veil between the worlds is thin in this cycle month's energy. Take advantage of the opportunity to take a peek at the other side.

Key Number 4

A time for karma to manifest.

Karma is sometimes misunderstood as something negative. Actually, it's more accurate to say "what goes around comes around".

This month’s cycle energy is about harvesting seeds planted several months ago. This is when you get to see the blooming of the positive seeds you have planted in all aspects of your life. But it's also a time to notice where things are not working and to notice what you were thinking and putting into action nine months ago.

It's worth taking a look.

This cycle energy is powerful. Much of it is devoted to your financial life, but it's also very much about career. Use your personal power to get what you want.

Key Number 5