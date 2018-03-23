Prime Cuts' exquisite carvery in "Butcher"

‘Tis turducken season, once again.

This avian congeries – a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey – crops up at my neighbourhood grocer’s every year right around the two main feast days of Christian grace, Xmas and Easter. And, right in time for the holiday, director Kevin McKendrick has assembled his new-fledged Prime Cuts Collective to bring a turducken of a script, playwright Nicolas Billon’s Butcher, to the Vancouver stage.

The show is aptly named, and so is the collective. It takes consummate cookery and carvery to craft a turducken. Also a whole array of shears, probes, prods and ligatures to pluck, declaw, debone, baste, gag and bind the poultry. All these tools come into play in the Prime Cuts production. Except they’re deployed on humans, to graphically grisly effect.

With a turducken you’re never quite know just what sort of bird you’re being served. That’s ostensibly the dilemma of two allegedly clueless protagonists – a goofy police inspector (Darryl Shuttleworth) and a plummy British IP attorney (Noel Johansen) – as they ponder the gaunt, slumped form of an enigmatic “Sargent Santa” (Peter Anderson).

Their mystery guest has been dumped at the door of a Toronto cop shop at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning, wearing only an unidentified military tunic, a conical red Christmas cap and, strung around his neck, a meat hook. The “Sargent” himself sheds no light on the conundrum; he speaks only some unidentified Slavic-sounding dialect.

The only clue is the lawyer’s name card, impaled on the hook, with the words “Arrest Me” scrawled on the back in a language identified (by Google Translate) as Lavinian. Hence the inspector’s very apologetic pre-dawn call of the attorney and his request for a Lavinian interpreter (Lindsey Angell) from the precinct’s roster of volunteer translators.

Seemingly half the dialogue in this wordy play is conducted in Lavinian – a made-up language specially invented for Butcher by a pair of Toronto academics. Anderson, for one, never speaks a word of anything else. In a post-show “talkback” he relates how, to emote convincingly in Lavinian, he practiced to master intricacies of its sophisticated grammar, with subtle verb tense conjugations and distinctive case endings for subject versus object nouns.

For the rest of us uninitiates, though, the blurring of past and present action, subjects and object players, victims and perps, is precisely what makes this Billon’s thriller script work. For Lavinian fluency comes with a back-story of civil war, genocide. The characters’ ignorance, real or feigned, of these narratives drives their motivations. They use Lavinian as a kind of smokescreen to fake out the audience and lure each other into the most nightmarish actions and revelations.

None of which will be revealed in any spoilers here. Suffice it to say that the whole story plays out as a psyops skirmish in an ongoing, interminable and viciously asymmetrical war.

And every combatant remains hell-bent on the symmetry of what they call “justice” – an eye-for-an-eye sadism that only ups the ante of the carnage. Most of the action is verbal, under the unforgiving glare of cop shop fluorescent tubes. But now and then the 80-minute talkathon is punctuated by bursts of stylized violence, executed in slo-mo under the pulse of lighting designer Michael Hewitt’s lurid strobes.

The language and even the intermittent squibs of vaguely klezmer background music (by Keith Thomas) set an Eastern European tone, but there’s nothing peculiarly Slavonic about the human miseries explored here. Indeed, director McKendrick noted in the post-show talk, some of the more baroque cruelties incorporated into his Butcher came from torture research as far afield as Rwanda or Sri Lanka.

Nor can North Americans claim any moral high ground – not when the “leader of the free world” has just tapped a blacklisted torturer to head his spy agency, nor after the revelations of our own Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

How, after all, can we ever aspire to any sort of Reconciliation when we can’t even converge on the most basic tenets of Truth? Butcher, in its final scene, holds out just the faintest glimmer of hope, but it seems to hinge on an almost religious intuition of grace.

So Happy Hollidays to you. Maybe treat yourself to a theatrical turducken at the Cultch. It’s rich festal fare, digestively challenging; could make for a sleepless night or two. But a timely reminder of what Easter – or, for that matter, Passover or even Narooz – is all about.