Photos: Thievery Corporation Babylon Falling tour hits Vancouver

Craig Fleisch 
Nov 28th, 2019
Photography by Craig Fleisch

Thievery Corporation took the stage at Commodore Ballroom this week on their Babylon Falling Tour. The band has thrived for more than 20 years on-stage. Their musical style mixes elements from various genres: acid jazz, reggae, hip hop, electronica, Indian classical and Brazilian music. The original members include duo Rob Garza and Eric Hilton. However, throughout the years they've collaborated with many talented musicians including David Byrne, The Flaming Lips, and many others. In Vancouver this week they were joined on-stage by Ashish Vyas (bassist), Jeff Franca (drums), Frank Orrall (Singer/Drummer) and rotating ensemble of singers: LouLou Ghelichkani (Singer), Mr. Lif (Singer), Natalia Clavier (Singer), Puma (Singer), and Racquel Jones (Singer).


Vancouver Setlist:

  1. Medley
  2. Omid
  3. Sol Tapado
  4. Babylon Falling
  5. Letter To
  6. Cof
  7. Illumination
  8. Lebanese Blonde
  9. History
  10. Amerimacka
  11. Voyage Libre
  12. Heart is a Hunter
  13. Fight to S
  14. Warning Shots

Acoustic Set:

  1. Claridad
  2. Le Couer
  3. Meu Destino
  4. Medley 2
  5. Roadblock
  6. Sweet Tides
  7. Richest Man

 

