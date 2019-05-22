Photos: Elle King shakes up Vancouver

Craig Fleisch 
May 22nd, 2019
Photography by Craig Fleisch

Elle King shook up Vancouver on Tuesday on her North American tour "Shake The Spirit." She performed with UK artists Barns Courtney at the legendary Commodore Ballroom. Known for her musical style that encompasses country, soul, rock and blues, she gave fans the kind of show they were looking for. She will be heading South back to the States to continue her tour but for those in Canada who didn't get an chance to see her perform on the West Coast. Elle will return to Canada next month July 14th / 16th to Toronto and Montreal. 

 

