Photo's: Brittany Howard debuts her solo album Jaime

This week Brittany Howard took the stage at the Commodore Ballroom. Howard is known famously by her lead vocals of the Grammy award-winning band Alabama Shakes. The band hasn't released an album since 2015 but for good reason. Howard has been hard at work on her debut solo album #jamie, released earlier this year. The album is named after her sister Jaime who died as a teenager. “She was a musician too,” Howard says. “I did this so her name would no longer bring me memories of sadness and as a way to thank her for passing on to me everything she loved: music, art, creativity.”

Her soulful vocals and impassioned electric guitar playing along with her talent eight-piece band were mesmerizing to watch. She performed all new songs including a few well-known covers from other famous musicians such as Prince, Jackie Wilson and The Beatles.

--

Brittany Howard Setlist (Commodore Ballroom, Tuesday, November 19, 2019)

He Loves Me Georgia Stay High Presence The Breakdown Tomorrow Short & Sweet You're What I'm All About Higher & Higher Baby Goat Head 13th Century

Encore: