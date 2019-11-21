Photo's: Brittany Howard debuts her solo album Jaime
This week Brittany Howard took the stage at the Commodore Ballroom. Howard is known famously by her lead vocals of the Grammy award-winning band Alabama Shakes. The band hasn't released an album since 2015 but for good reason. Howard has been hard at work on her debut solo album #jamie, released earlier this year. The album is named after her sister Jaime who died as a teenager. “She was a musician too,” Howard says. “I did this so her name would no longer bring me memories of sadness and as a way to thank her for passing on to me everything she loved: music, art, creativity.”
Her soulful vocals and impassioned electric guitar playing along with her talent eight-piece band were mesmerizing to watch. She performed all new songs including a few well-known covers from other famous musicians such as Prince, Jackie Wilson and The Beatles.
Brittany Howard Setlist (Commodore Ballroom, Tuesday, November 19, 2019)
- He Loves Me
- Georgia
- Stay High
- Presence
- The Breakdown
- Tomorrow
- Short & Sweet
- You're What I'm All About
- Higher & Higher
- Baby
- Goat Head
- 13th Century
Encore:
- Bring Your Love To Me
- Revolution
- History Repeats
- Run To Me