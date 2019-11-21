Photo's: Brittany Howard debuts her solo album Jaime

Craig Fleisch 
Nov 21st, 2019
Photography by Craig Fleisch

This week Brittany Howard took the stage at the Commodore Ballroom. Howard is known famously by her lead vocals of the Grammy award-winning band Alabama Shakes. The band hasn't released an album since 2015 but for good reason. Howard has been hard at work on her debut solo album #jamie, released earlier this year. The album is named after her sister Jaime who died as a teenager. “She was a musician too,” Howard says. “I did this so her name would no longer bring me memories of sadness and as a way to thank her for passing on to me everything she loved: music, art, creativity.”

Her soulful vocals and impassioned electric guitar playing along with her talent eight-piece band were mesmerizing to watch. She performed all new songs including a few well-known covers from other famous musicians such as Prince, Jackie Wilson and The Beatles. 

Follow @blackfootwhitefoot or visit brittanyhoward.com for more information on her upcoming North American tour dates.

Brittany Howard Setlist (Commodore Ballroom, Tuesday, November 19, 2019)

  1. He Loves Me
  2. Georgia
  3. Stay High
  4. Presence
  5. The Breakdown
  6. Tomorrow
  7. Short & Sweet
  8. You're What I'm All About
  9. Higher & Higher
  10. Baby
  11. Goat Head
  12. 13th Century

Encore:

  1. Bring Your Love To Me
  2. Revolution
  3. History Repeats
  4. Run To Me
