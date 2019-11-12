Photos: Big Sugar sweetens up the Commodore

Vancouver got a sweeter this weekend when Big Sugar returned to the Commodore Ballroom on their Canadian leg of their world tour. The band has been around for an amazing 31 years, and during their musical career it has seen many changes to its members but a constant has been its lead singer Gordie Johnson. This year Big Sugar released their latest LP "Eternity Now".

On their new album Johnson applies his signature 1970s thump and otherworldly psycho-acoustic dub effects. And, for the first time, there are no co-writers outside the band and new song lyrics ring out tried and true.

Setlist: