Photos: Big Sugar sweetens up the Commodore

Craig Fleisch 
Nov 12th, 2019
Photography by Craig Fleisch

Vancouver got a sweeter this weekend when Big Sugar returned to  the Commodore Ballroom on their Canadian leg of their world tour. The band has been around for an amazing 31 years, and during their musical career it has seen many changes to its members but a constant has been its lead singer Gordie Johnson. This year Big Sugar released their latest LP "Eternity Now".

 
On their new album Johnson applies his signature 1970s thump and otherworldly psycho-acoustic dub effects. And, for the first time, there are no co-writers outside the band and new song lyrics ring out tried and true. 
 
Setlist:
 
  1. On the Scene
  2. Love is Alive
  3. Eternity Now
  4. Digging
  5. Dear M.F.
  6. Red Rover
  7. Nicotina
  8. Wonder Woman
  9. Anything is Possible
  10. The Better it gets
  11. Empty HEad
  12. Gone for good
  13. Ride like Hell
