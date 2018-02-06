Milky Chance 'blossoms' at the Commodore

Craig Fleisch 
Feb 6th, 2018
Photography by Craig Fleisch

This weekend Milky Chance performed at the Commodore Ballroom. The band, which hails from Germany, is on a worldwide tour promoting their latest album named "Blossom". It has been three years since their last album. Unfortunately, Vancouver was one the last stops in North America but if you happen to be in Europe be sure to catch them as they continue onto European leg of their tour.

