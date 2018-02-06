Milky Chance 'blossoms' at the Commodore
This weekend Milky Chance performed at the Commodore Ballroom. The band, which hails from Germany, is on a worldwide tour promoting their latest album named "Blossom". It has been three years since their last album. Unfortunately, Vancouver was one the last stops in North America but if you happen to be in Europe be sure to catch them as they continue onto European leg of their tour.
More in Music
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.