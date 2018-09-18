Your numerology cycles September 16–30

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

A time to be sociable.

This may be one of the most intensely playful energies you have experienced for a long time. Regardless of what else is happening in your life, make some time to interact with others on a social level. This can be an exceptionally joyful month so make the most of it.

Keep worrying to a minimum. Avoid being tempted to gossip. Avoid blaming others for anything that goes wrong in your life. Take personal responsibility for whatever happens.

Handle your emotions carefully and constructively. Remember to stress optimism and enthusiasm in all your activities. You can be a charmer under this cycle energy make the most of the possibility to spread joy and laughter.

Key Number 2

Nose to the grind stone.

Be practical. Don't depend on luck or dreams. Staying grounded is what will be most useful in creating strong and lasting outcomes. Try to be as efficient and economical as possible especially in financial matters. Unfortunately, if you don't manage your affairs properly this month, there may be some problems later.

With all the work necessary in this cycle month you may feel a little bit restricted. It's the energy of the month, accept this testy vibration and work with a positive point of view. In the middle of all this it's a good idea to allow a few days to play, and to take care of your romantic life. You're likely to feel quite serious because of all the hard work you must do this month, so it's important to give yourself a little time for relaxation.

Key Number 3

Be ready for adventure.

Be prepared for unexpected changes. They can show up in all aspects of your life. You may initiate the change or find yourself dealing with changes begun by other people.

Take advantage of the shifting circumstances and flow with the evolving conditions. This is a time to show your versatility and quick reactions. Try to release your hold on the old gracefully and make room for the new.

Key Number 4

Curl up and be cozy.

This cycle month’s energy continues to be about family and relationships of all kinds. Creating a harmonious environment in your home continues to be an essential part of feeling comfortable.

You may be called upon to give advice and comfort to family and friends, but it is important to avoid butting in where you are not invited. This energy is about creating positive family interaction, but it's also important to let loved ones make their own decisions unless you are asked to help.

Key Number 5

Listen to your inner voices.

You may wonder why you are feeling less sociable than you normally do. It's the cycle energy of this month, which is more intensely focused on your inner life than it has been for several years. Actually, this is the perfect cycle energy for September. As the seasons change your inner life becomes extremely reflective.

No, you are not becoming a hermit, but the energy of this cycle causes you to be more comfortable on your own then surrounded by people.

Take advantage of the opportunity to review and ask yourself the questions: Who am I? Where am I going? And what do I want in my life from this time forward?

Key Number 6

Be patient with yourself.

This continues to be a powerful personal energy cycle. It’s about harvesting the fruit of seeds that were planted at the beginning of the year. Some of these seeds will produce an abundant harvest of good outcomes. However, if you have not been busy planting in the garden of your life, you may feel a little confused.

This is a time when you may exert personal power and confidence especially in the area of career. Even in family matters, you may find yourself exercising positive judgment on behalf of others.

Please remember that not everyone in your circle is in such a strong month. Be patient with others.

Key Number 7

Be strong and decisive.

It is a time to be ruthless. By that I mean this is a time to look with unflinching courage at what is working in your life and what is not. Paying attention and looking with clearer vision at the direction you want your life to take, and what you want to leave behind is very important in this cycle months energy.

It is also a time when you are most likely to be called upon to advise and help others. Your natural charisma will draw people into your circle. Remember charisma brings great responsibility, and it's important to remember that if you are leading , you must care for those who follow.

Don't be surprised if you find yourself being drawn to spirituality or psychology. It's a natural tendency under this cycle energy.

Key Number 8

Create new beginnings.

This cycle month’s energy is vibrant and should be full of enthusiasm for your new life. Pay attention to goalsetting. This whole year has been about starting your life over and taking new directions in all aspects of life, even your interaction and relationships with others.

Your career should be reevaluated. Do you have the job or the career that you dreamed of? If you do not, this may be the time to examine the next steps in your life.

There should be a ripple of optimism running under the natural confusion of this new beginning energy. Don't focus on what has passed. Pay attention to opportunities to create a new life in the future.

Key Number 9

Tall poppies lose their heads.

Try not to call attention to yourself or your ideas. Tall poppies lose their heads in this cycle month’s energy.

It is a good time to form new friendships or renew old ones. You can also explore the possibility of partnerships or with new acquaintances you may meet in this cycle month. Try to use as much tact as possible. Relate to others harmoniously and be willing to cooperate.

You may find yourself feeling quite emotional and even a little touchy. This is natural for this cycle, and you may also experience periods of reduced energy. Try not to take things too personally.

Some of you may feel as if life is very complicated. It is, but you can deal with it.