Your numerology cycles September 1–15

The cycle energy of this month is very intense. Whatever cycle energy you have been experiencing this year, so far, is magnified in September. It is not the last gasp of your present cycle year, but it is a turning point. By the end of this month some of the energy of the next cycle year begins to lap at your toes, a little like the tide coming in.

Cycles are not tsunamis. They kind of creep up on you. So – don’t be surprised if some of your ideas and attitudes begin to shift gradually but noticeably. Watch for it. It’s a good thing.

Calculate Your KEY Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Time to get back to work.

As if you haven’t been working hard all year. This cycle month’s energy is serious, and is all about work and accomplishments.

The best way to handle it is to create order and systems in preparation for the remaining months of this cycle year. You can be sure next month will be a little chaotic, so put as much energy as you can into creating an ordered and stable environment.

Expect to be tested emotionally, but if you stay rational and focused, life will be easier.

Stabilize any of your ventures or ideas that need a little extra work or creativity, or just a few added touches. Survey the foundations of anything you have been working on and firm up any weak places.

Key Number 2

Develop new ideas.

You won’t enjoy this cycle month if you are in a situation where you feel restricted. It’s a good idea to avoid being too rigidly scheduled. This is for the sake of your mental health.

It’s a time to revel in freedom and expand your horizons. Keep an open mind and concentrate on expressing yourself freely. Be as adventurous and flexible as your personality allows.

Make good use of your imagination. Your creative approach and resourcefulness stand you in good stead under this cycle month’s energy. Though life is quite chaotic at times, it’s important to remember: creativity comes out of chaos.

Don’t be surprised if things move more quickly than usual. This is a time when you must be comfortable with a fast pace and unexpected events. Opportunities and exciting possibilities will be found outside your ordinary day-to-day routine. This is a good energy for travel.

Key Number 3

Try to create a comfortable environment.

This is the perfect month for settling into fall. Be sure to spend some time creating a harmonious environment in your home. Buy a new duvet or clean your closets in preparation for the new season.

This is a domestic and family type cycle month. In addition to taking care of your physical environment you will probably be called upon to take responsibility for creating emotional harmony for others, especially family and loved ones. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself in the role of counsellor and comforter. Family life especially may be a bit trying.

Be sure to be a good listener.

Key Number 4

Do a review.

It’s almost autumn and you have the opportunity to do a review of what you have accomplished so far in this year. September is the most intensely reflective cycle energy you have experienced for nine years.

Take time to evaluate the direction your life is taking.

If you can find someone you trust, a good friend or even a therapist, this is an excellent energy in which to reevaluate your direction.