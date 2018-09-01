Your numerology cycles September 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

Enjoy the lighter side of life.

The cycle energy of this month is scattered. You may have to work a little harder to stay focused on anything that is important to you, including your career.

If you are lucky enough to have less heavy responsibilities, you may find yourself taking time to enjoy and appreciate the lighter, more creative energy available to you.

Watch for romantic possibilities if you are looking for a mate.

Remember to exercise your creative talents whether in art or dancing or in creative idea producing and problem-solving.

Key Number 2

Create order and stability.

You may find yourself feeling more serious and focused than you did last month. This cycle energy is mostly about work and accomplishments. Create order and systems in preparation for the remaining months of this cycle year.

Next month may be a little chaotic, so, put as much energy as you can into creating an ordered and stable environment.

Expect to be tested emotionally, but if you stay rational and focused, life will be much easier.

Stabilize any of your ventures or ideas which need a little extra work. Survey the foundations of the work you been doing and firm up any weak places.

Key Number 3

Develop new ideas.

This is not a cycle in which you will feel comfortable if you are restricted or too rigidly scheduled. It is a time to revel in freedom and expand your horizons.

Keep an open mind and concentrate on expressing yourself freely. Be as adventurous and flexible as your personality allows. Make good use of your imagination, because your creative approach and resourcefulness stand you in good stead under this cycle month’s energy.

Don't be surprised if things move more quickly than usual. This is a time when you must be comfortable with a fast pace. Opportunities—and exciting possibilities—will be found outside your ordinary day-to-day routine.

Key Number 4

Create a comfortable environment.

This is the perfect month for settling into fall. Be sure to spend some time creating a harmonious environment. This includes your physical environment—as in your home—but it also means that you will be called upon to take responsibility for creating emotional harmony for others as well.

Don't be surprised if you find yourself in the role of counsellor and comforter. This is especially true in family life. Take on the role of listener and nurturer with good grace.

This cycle energy is very much about domesticity. So—stay in your own backyard.

Key Number 5