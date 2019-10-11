Your numerology cycles October 16–31

October is a sneak preview of what to expect in the coming year—numerologically speaking, that is.

October is a little like a movie trailer highlighting the ups and downs of your emotional, spiritual and even physical destiny in the coming year. Pay attention to what happens in the external world: career, money, etc.

It’s important to watch your mood as well. This cycle month will give you an indication of what to expect in the next cycle year, which begins officially in January 2020.

– Cassandra





Calculate Your KEY Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

You may be wondering about an appropriate Halloween mask for the energy of this cycle month: I would suggest Elon Musk.

Though you may not be willing to climb into a rocket, thinking outside the box like Elon is a large part of this cycle month’s energy. You may find yourself taking risks that you would not normally take—hopefully not with your bank account.

Nevertheless, creative thinking is the mother of invention, and in this cycle month your thinking will often stray outside the so-called “usual.”

Key Number 2

A Halloween mask to represent the energy of this month would be Mother Teresa, as taking care of others should be your primary goal under this cycle energy. Mother Teresa was never a doormat. She had a strong sense of her mission and it was impossible for anyone to distract her.

In this cycle month’s energy, you may find yourself sacrificing your own long-term goals for someone else’s needs. This is not a bad thing.

However, because Mother Teresa was never a doormat, it is important for you not to allow yourself to be taken advantage of on any level. Being of service is one thing, and being unaware of your own needs, and sacrificing for others is important, as long as you don’t go over the edge.

This is a domestic, caring, and service-oriented month. Do what you can for others but take care of yourself as well.

Key Number 3

An appropriate Halloween mask for this cycle month and energy is that of the philosopher, or the Mystic. It’s best to continue to keep a low profile under this energy: Tall poppies are likely to lose their heads.

If you spend time thinking, you are likely to develop very good and innovative ideas. However, it’s best if you keep them to yourself until at least the end of the month when you’re able to shoot new ideas into the atmosphere like so many rockets.

In the meantime, meditate, do yoga or pilates, and walk on the beach or in the woods. Contact with nature is very helpful.

Key Number 4

In other years, I would’ve suggested Donald Trump as the perfect Halloween costume. This year, I suggest you find an entrepreneur who was a bit more successful.