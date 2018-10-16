Your numerology cycles October 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.





Key Number 1

This cycle month's energy demands that you be serious and work hard at creating order and stability in your life.

However, this doesn't mean you can't enjoy the spooky holiday that comes at the end of the month.

If you were to think of the perfect Halloween costume to match the cycle energy of this cycle expression, it would be a squirrel mask or costume. The wise rodent who works hard to create an organized pantry of food to get her through a demanding winter is a perfect symbol.

Key Number 2

Pay particular attention to the events of this month, as it is a mini preview of your next cycle year.

So—be sure to flow with the evolving conditions. Emphasize your versatility and quick reactions. Learn to let go of the old gracefully and make room for new ideas and people.

Under this cycle energy, you will be ready to party. Save some of that energy for Halloween and be sure to pick an appropriate costume to indicate where you are in your cycle. If you can find a helicopter costume, it's a perfect representation of this cycle energy: up and down and very flexible.

Key Number 3

Time to stock up on Halloween treats. If ever there was a time when it's important for you to be the dispenser of healthful and safe treats for the neighbourhood, this is it.

If you think about the perfect Halloween costume, it will be important to find something that symbolizes domesticity and love. I would suggest Mother Goose as a good symbol, and you want to blend another symbology to recognize this cycle month's energy. That symbol would be Cupid. Mother Goose carrying a lovable little Cupid symbol would be a perfect combination to represent this cycle month's energy.

Key Number 4

You're in the perfect cycle to enjoy Halloween.

This cycle energy is thoughtful and introspective, but also tends to be a bit theatrical. What better cycle energy to enjoy this interesting and spooky holiday!

Not a time for trick-or-treating, but perhaps a good time to walk between the worlds.

If you're thinking of a Halloween costume appropriate for this cycle month's energy, the choices are staggering. If you decide to be a ghost, a black cat, or even a Walking Dead character, you will be on track. Please avoid being a witch, as the usual depictions are woefully inaccurate. Instead, think of the Hermit: the ninth card in the tarot deck. The Hermit is a perfect personification of this cycle month.

Key Number 5

Continue to keep an eye on your economic picture. This is a time to watch any changes in the financial climate and act accordingly.

Be sure to take advantage of new and progressive opportunities that present themselves. This is a good time to invest in new ideas or to start a new business.

At the end of the month, you get the opportunity to express your cycle month energy. In the past, I may have suggested someone like Donald Trump, whose masks will be almost too easy to find this Halloween. Instead, I would look for some an interesting and positive financial role model. Perhaps a female?

Key Number 6

Look at what is keeping you from progressing. Try your best to banish outmoded and undesirable habits to make way for a more constructive and positive path forward.

Don't let matters drag on, and if you can, avoid carrying untended duties over into the next month.

If you’re looking for a Halloween costume appropriate for this cycle energy, a good idea would be a skeleton suit. Stripping everything to the bare-bones in order to start over is a good symbol for this completion energy.

Key Number 7

Pay attention to new ideas as they occur and continue to spend time watching for opportunities. Whatever you begin in this cycle month’s energy has a greater chance of meeting with success. Be a little braver about taking risks than you have been in the last few months. Plan and begin new ventures. You may want to take a different view of ventures that are already in progress. You will have the opportunity to expand or improve ideas which you have already put in motion.

If you're thinking of a Halloween costume, one of the best symbols to represent this cycle month’s energy is a newborn baby costume. This is a time for new beginnings, and an infant is a perfect representation of a new start in life.

Key Number 8

Be prepared for delays and just let things develop. Allow as much time as it takes for your plans to begin to mature fully. Try not to make drastic changes or sharp adjustments in the direction you’re following. Be sure to take care of details wherever they show up. Don't be pushy. Continue to stay in the background, but be willing to create harmony and cooperate.

A Halloween costume to harmonize with this cycle energy would be a UN peacemaker.

Key Number 9

If you pay attention to some of the ventures that you began over the last couple of months, you may notice that they are beginning to flower.

Continue to put energy into your creative talents and make use of the imaginative and inspirational aspects of your character. If you watch for opportunities to put your best foot forward, you are likely to be recognized.

Aside from your Halloween costume, it's a good idea under this cycle month’s energy to spend some time improving your appearance. You may enjoy shopping for a new look or take pleasure in improving your physical fitness.

There is a tendency to scatter energies. Try to stay focused when you can.

A perfect Halloween costume for this cycle month’s energy is a clown.