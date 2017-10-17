Your numerology cycles October 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.



Key Number 1

Perfect Halloween mask: laughing clown.

This energy is about laughter, refusing to take yourself too seriously, and conscientiously listening for what creates happiness for those in your circle. Enjoy life to the fullest and help others enjoy their lives as well.

Test your artistic talent to see whether there is a way you can express it. Many people say "I'm not creative." But, creative idea-producing and problem-solving is the most important way of expressing creativity.

This month, you will have the opportunity to create in many ways. Open the possibility of new social contacts. If you have been thinking about enhancing your environment, with paint, or perhaps just moving the furniture around, this is the time to use your creative energy to build a new perspective.

Avoid scattering your energy too widely. Though this is a time for fun, avoid being overly self-indulgent.

Key Number 2

A hard-working Little Beaver is your perfect Halloween costume.

Yes – it's important for you to beaver away at anything that is a duty or a work project. Get up early and schedule your days. Try to be disciplined in everything you do.

If someone gives you an order, try your best to obey it. Even if you are not usually comfortable with being directed, this cycle energy works best if you keep your head down and do what you're told.

Remember, this cycle doesn't last forever. Though intuition is important, this is not a time to indulge in flights of fancy. Stay focused!

Key Number 3

Perfect Halloween costume: a hurricane.

This cycle month is a bit chaotic and should be full of unexpected twists and turns. The good news is that you will be happy to fly with this uncertain complex energy. Restlessness, and a sense of being unsettled, are natural expressions of this cycle month’s energy.

Try to plan events that are different, outside of your usual routine, and if possible, something which excites your imagination.

This is a good energy to be on vacation, but if that's not possible, be sure to vary your routine in a way that brings new people and new ideas into your life.

Key Number 4

Perfect Halloween costume: Cupid.

This cycle month’s energy is about taking care of people and home, but it's also very much about relationships, including romantic relationships. This cycle energy demands that you pay attention to how you interact with others. They are often those we care about on a romantic level.