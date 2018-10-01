Your numerology cycles October 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

Don't try to escape duties this month. If you do you, will pay a price later. This is such an important cycle month because it is a mini preview of the next year. Pay attention to what occurs in your life, and if you're attentive, you will notice clues as to how your life is likely to play out in the next cycle year, and how to handle challenges as they come up.

The most important thing to remember about this cycle month's energy is that it is necessary to try to be perfect in attending to whatever challenges are presented to you. It's a time for hard work and attention to detail.

Key Number 2

Revel in freedom and expand your horizons. It is not a time to be tied down if you can avoid it: be adventurous and as flexible as possible. Make good use of your imagination, use a creative approach to problem-solving and practice resourcefulness as much is possible.

Things will move quite quickly under this cycle month’s energy. Many of your opportunities—and some really exciting ones—will be found outside your ordinary way of thinking and looking at life.

Be open to change, as it is inescapable. Change can happen at home or at work, but you can be sure that you will be under evolving conditions.

Key Number 3

Stay close to home. This cycle month’s energy focuses on relationship and domestic life. Being in your own environment, creating comfort in that environment and inviting others to come to you and be nurtured is strongly advised.

Be prepared to sacrifice for others; especially put time aside to be sure that loved ones are comfortable and feel as if they have your full attention.

At the same time, making your home a welcoming place to come home to, just for your own sake, will be important. Make any adjustments you need to create an environment that is nurturing and comfortable for yourself and your loved ones.

Key Number 4

Spend time in your own company. This cycle month is very much about introversion. Even if you tend to be the life of the party or the person who speaks out under all circumstances, in this cycle month’s energy, it will be important to go to a quiet place.

Asking the questions: Who am I? Where am I going? And, what do I want in my life from this time forward? These are the questions that are most likely to be top of mind.

If you try to be a social butterfly in this cycle month’s energy, someone or something is bound to come along and clip your wings. So, go with the cycle’s energy and find a quiet corner to think and do research.

Key Number 5

This cycle month has a special energy. You are likely to feel more power, particularly in business affairs, than you've have had for the last few months. It's important to make the most of it.

Many of your ongoing ventures, including projects started in the past, are likely to come to fruition now. This is a time to develop positive potential and to enjoy some the blossoming of seeds planted in the past. You may reap a bountiful harvest, depending on the quality of past seeds.

Pay attention to finances. Money may come from unexpected sources, but mostly this is a time when you are rewarded—or not—for decisions made in the past.

Key Number 6

As the dark evenings of autumn close in, this cycle month’s energy marks a significant closing of a minor cycle. It is a time to take inventory and be ruthlessly honest with yourself about aspects of your life that you have completed or outgrown.

Look carefully at what is happening in career and home life. Even look at personal relationships and decide which are helpful and which have either lost their energy or are no longer likely to bring happiness or support in the future. Leave behind outmoded and undesirable attitudes in order to make way for new and worthwhile strategies next month.

Key Number 7

This is a month of exciting change, dramatic progress and new beginnings.

It's a good idea to think carefully before you start anything new under this cycle month’s energy because you are entering a very important and dynamic new cycle in your life. This is an opportunity to start your life over again. You are likely to feel new and dynamic energy to move you along.

Be ready to lead with new ideas and keep alert for opportunities that may appear unexpectedly.

If you haven't done a major mental closet cleaning last month, this is the time to finish and create a fresh canvas on which to paint your life.

Key Number 8

Last month was very much about radical new beginnings, and planting seeds for the future. This cycle month is about nurturing seeds planted last month. Be a quiet but diligent gardener. Take good care of the sprouts which are starting to germinate out of sight.

Be diplomatic and helpful to those around you. This is not a time to stand out, this is a time to keep very much to yourself, and to keep your opinions within yourself. Avoid impatience and stay on an even keel.

Key Number 9

This cycle energy should be fun. It is a wonderful time to take a break and experience happiness and pleasure.

At times, it will be confusing, but one of the most visible effects of this cycle month’s energy is the possibility of expressing creative and imaginative talents.

Socialize wherever and whenever you can. If you're lucky enough to be not overburdened with responsibilities, you will find you are more likely to be cheerful and optimistic. Cultivate the society of your old friends and enjoy the possibility of making new ones.

This is not only a good time for travel but a good time to enjoy romantic interludes as well.