Your numerology cycles October 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

Go out and play

The energy of this cycle month is for self-expression. Regardless of what else is happening in your life, in this cycle month’s energy it is important to find some time to play and express yourself.

As autumn closes in, review your circle of friends and ask yourself if you are open to adding people with perhaps differing viewpoints. If you are able to open your mind, and open your circle, you will find different perspectives on life which will enrich your experience.

Pay attention to the lighter side of life. This doesn't mean all your problems will disappear magically, but it does mean your life can become more balanced, and even perhaps a bit happier.





Key Number 2

Keep your nose to the grindstone

You will achieve a degree of success on current projects, but only through hard work. No matter how you are tempted, it is important to stay focused. This is especially true when dealing with details. Sloppiness will not be forgiven by the universe.

This cycle month energy is not a time to spread your net too widely. Better to stay within a manageable timeframe and space.





Key Number 3

Indulge your inner rebel

In this cycle month’s energy it's important to colour outside the lines. Unlike last month, this month asks you to take risks, go where you may meet new people, and expect to make new and profitable contacts.

Make time for yourself. Do something that is designed to create pure pleasure. Plan a trip. Talk to people and get different points of view.

This cycle month’s energy is a bit chaotic. For that reason you may have to be more aware of safety. Haste makes waste, and haste creates accidents. This is not a time to push your luck.

If you must ascend a ladder, be sure there is a strong and steady anchor at the bottom.





Key Number 4

Love and responsibility

In this cycle month’s energy you are bound to find yourself on the listening side of someone else's problems. Be sure not to shrink away. This cycle energy demands you hold a listening ear for anyone who may need an advisor.

Perhaps all you must do is listen, but "being there" is what will make a difference in someone else's life.

In home life, you may want to make some improvements. The atmosphere needs to be balanced and harmonious in order for you to be comfortable. Take some time for extra dusting and polishing, not only of your immediate surroundings, but also your goals.





Key Number 5

Go inside and be quiet

As the days grow shorter and the darkness descends earlier, this is a perfect cycle month to hibernate. Socializing with others may be a bit of a trial. Under this month’s cycle energy, it is preferable to look within rather than without.

Ask the questions: who am I? Where am I going? And, what do I want to do with my life from this time forward? This is the best time to do this review and ask these questions. At the same time—pay attention to your intuition and synchronicities.

This is a time for walking between the worlds, listening to our own inner voices and doing a personal review.





Key Number 6

Energy changes

You may feel as if you've come out from within a cave and from under a mountain. This year has been very much about identity and keeping a low profile.

In this month you get a mini preview of your next year cycle energy. For you, introversion moves towards extraversion. Enough navel-gazing! Now is the beginning of harvest for you. You may be surprised at how assertive you can be.





Key Number 7

The end of a minor cycle

This cycle month is very much about review. Spend some time thinking about the different parts of your life—family, relationships, romance, financial life and career. Don't forget to look at health and what you're doing to support it. This may be the most intense completion energy you have experienced for many years.

While tying up the loose ends of the past, you may decide to change direction in all of these aspects of your life, or only in those areas which do not seem to be working for you.

Expect some surprises. Your direction may be altered, but it's all for the best.





Key Number 8

Plant seeds for the future

This cycle month’s energy is very important. Take time to notice what is happening, as it is a mini preview of the next year. Begin to plant seeds for the future, seeds of what you want to manifest in your life.

This is an excellent time to start an exercise program, change your diet and change your attitude, wherever changes may need to occur. You should find a ripple of optimism and eagerness to move forward. Even if you're not usually hopeful, this energy should move you in the direction of expecting the best in your life and planting the seeds which will bring it.

Be open to making new acquaintances.





Key Number 9

Be diplomatic

Tact is the name of the game in this cycle month. You utilize charm, and you are a persuader. Ask for favours if you need them, but be equally willing to grant favours for others. Try not to push too hard towards achieving your goals—this is more of a wait and be patient cycle energy. In the meantime, cooperate and support others.

This is also a nurturing energy. Make time to be helpful to others.