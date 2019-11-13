Your numerology cycles November 16–30

Calculate Your KEY Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Home is where the heart is.

Pay special attention to your home in the second half of this month. You may be tempted to make changes in order to create a more harmonious environment. Act on that impulse.

It may just be taking advantage of a kitchen sale to replace a worn out utensil, but for the most part paying attention to what your family and home require will be inescapable.

Relationships with people remain at the forefront of your experience.

The most exciting part of this cycle month’s energy is the possibility of improving relationships. However, it can be a little bit testy in the relationship part of your life as well.

Remember to think about harmony—it is something you can attain in your home. It isn’t always easy, but it is definitely worth fighting for.

Key Number 2

Continue looking within.

Because it isn’t always important in our daily life to stop and wonder – just wonder – it’s a good idea to take advantage of this cycle energy while you are in a state of having to analyze your life’s purpose.

When the energy of the cycle is specifically designed for inner work, it’s important to take advantage of this vibration.

Taking a few moments out of your day to make notes in your journal, or, in a journal if you don’t already have one, will bring enormous benefits in sorting out your future path.

Paying attention to synchronicities is wise. Though you may think “coincidence” is not significant, it is quite likely that these unexpected incidences are messages from deep inside your consciousness, telling you that you are on the right path.

This is not a good time for socializing. If you must, and it is getting close to the holiday season so perhaps it’s unavoidable, try to keep it (social life) to a minimum.

Key Number 3

High-flying energy.

This cycle month is not only about what you can accomplish in the future: it is important to look at what has been laid down as a foundation over the last few months. This is especially true with career and money matters.

If you have put good, positive energy out into the universe this cycle will bring acknowledgement and rewards. If this is not an easy month to negotiate, you may want to take a look at your thinking patterns.

Everything vibrates at its own frequency. Positive thoughts tend to bring positive results. Try and cultivate a good outlook, or at least a philosophical one, in all aspects of life.

Good results tend to come from positive thinking, whether you believe it or not.

Key Number 4

Create a new slate.

The idea of the slate is an old one. However, it is a useful image. Slates were used in school when paper was not so available. The advantage of the slate was that it could be wiped clean and the user could start over.

This is a time for slate cleaning: wiping what is not working out of your life and giving your slate a good cleaning to prepare for what comes next.

The reevaluation part of this cycle is very important, but it’s also important to acknowledge that this is an extremely sensitive time when your intuition is likely to be sharper than usual.

So – if you listen to your intuition it will probably tell you which path you must take to move forward in your life.

Key Number 5

New beginnings.

This cycle month’s energy continues to bring surprises. New plans and new ideas about how to bring plans into manifestation are likely to brighten your expectation of what comes next.

Pay attention to your intuition. This is a time when it’s most likely to point you in the right direction.

Don’t be surprised if you feel relieved when you let go of a plan or an idea, or even a relationship, that you thought would be part of your life forever.