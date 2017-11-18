Your numerology cycles November 16–30

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

Get to it.

Much needs to be accomplished before the end of the month. Don't delay, as this is a test cycle month, and it is a time to take work seriously.

You will have to deal with a few emotional tests. Don't let emotion get in the way of completing your work, and checking it twice. You may be surprised at how good creating order can feel.

Inspect the foundations of anything that you have been building over the last few months, and where you find cracks, repair them. Make time to take care of your body.



Key Number 2

Curious, restless, and willing to explore.

It's a long time since you've been under this brave and exploratory energy. Make the most of the creative side, but don't allow restlessness to cause you to take unusual risks—even emotionally.

This cycle month's energy means this is a good time to travel. Even short distances can be exciting. However you use the energy, this is a time for adventure and thinking outside the box.

Careful what you say. This is an impatient, expressive energy and it's important to remember, once criticism is out of your mouth it can't be taken back. And, giving criticism that is not well thought-out will have consequences.



Key Number 3

Love is in the air.

Love takes many different forms. In this month's cycle energy, love of home and family will be tested.

No matter what happens, or how emotionally stressed you feel, this is a time to be of service to others.

No point in hiding under the duvet: family matters will come to get you. You must respond by being available for those who are confused or upset. Don't go to battle. Being protective of loved ones is natural, but sometimes, and especially this month, silence is golden.



Key Number 4

Listen to your inner voices.

If ever there was a time to listen to your intuition, this is it; a good reason to stay quiet and out of the spotlight.

The ruthless self appraisal which began in the early part of the month continues. “Who am I," “Where am I going," and "What do I want in my life from this time forward” are questions which must be addressed. No hiding.

Take time for contemplation, meditation, and plan for personal development.

Not a friendly energy for socializing.



Key Number 5