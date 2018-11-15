Your numerology cycles November 15–30

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.





Key Number 1

Fast moving energy.

The second half of the month brings more surprises.

Attitudes and ideas are up for reevaluation. This is a healthy thing. A good shaking up can sometimes shake out talents and abilities which have been dormant. So continue to take risks, think outside the box, and find new solutions to old problems.

This is a time to be especially careful about how you move through space. This fast moving energy can also be accident-prone. Take special care to be focused when driving or moving through space in any fashion. Not a good time for helicopter skiing or going out of bounds.

Key Number 2

Protect your heart.

Protecting your heart is a good idea in this cycle month’s energy. Under certain influences, we are much more sensitive. This is one of the most vulnerable cycle energies since February.

Emotional relationships of all kinds tend to be testy. It's a good idea to be as supportive and understanding of your loved ones as you can possibly be.

Domestic life is important. This cycle energy asks that you stay close to home, and take care of any creatures within it. A visit to a kitchen store would not be a bad idea. Home, love, harmony are what you are meant to strive for in this cozy cycle.

Key Number 3

Retreat.

This is a perfect cycle energy for retreating—whether you actually find a place to do a real retreat, or just arrange your life so you have more time to think, and research, and wonder.

Looking within is important. If you don't know yourself, how can you expect others to understand you.

Not a cycle energy in which to pander to addictions like food, coffee, or whatever.

This is a cycle energy to practice ruthless self examination. Are you in integrity in your relationships? It's a hard question, but a good one to answer under this rigorous cycle vibration.

Key Number 4

Ask for what you want.

This continues to be a cycle energy concerned with harvesting what you have planted in the past. It is also a time you are most likely to feel confident about your personal power.

Ask for what you want and feel you deserve. You are more likely to be accepted and rewarded if you stand up and speak your truth, especially when you have worked hard to achieve abundance.

This cycle energy is confident, but sometimes a little overconfident, or too pragmatic. Remember that not all others are not in the same vibration of power you are experiencing.

This is a time of reaping. Pay attention to what's happening, because if you look closely, you will see the origin of events in attitudes held in the past.

Key Number 5

Clean your closets.

In this cycle month’s energy, it's a good idea to look at what needs to be taken out of your closets metaphorically and actually. You may have noticed a shift within yourself.

Thinking ahead is important. This cycle month is the end of a minor cycle. Logically speaking, the end always contains the seed of new beginnings, so cleaning your closets, creating space for new ideas and new strategies is inevitable.

You may not know exactly why it's important to move in a new direction. You may think it's because this year is ending soon, but whenever this cycle energy shows up, you are likely to start thinking about how to clear a space for the next chapter of your life.

Key Number 6

Start over.

Now that you have begun to notice new ideas and solutions creeping in to your consciousness, it's time to begin to implement.

This cycle energy is fresh. Don't leave it to mould like a nice green lettuce left too long.

It's always a bit difficult to be courageous and act on new ideas and strategies, but you don't get the same opportunity this cycle month is offering often. In fact, only twice a year if you're lucky.

So—overcome negativity and trot out some of the ambition and creative ideas that have been creating science experiments in the back of your mind.

The energy of this cycle month is naturally optimistic and daring.

Be a hero—for yourself.

Key Number 7

Think outside the box.

This cycle month’s energy is about thinking outside the box: using your creativity to bring different energies into your life.

Warning: you may find yourself spread very thinly. It is a time when you may be scattered, but usually sociable and happy.

It's important to remember that both happiness and creativity spring from within. Try not to be too reliant on the approval of others. This is especially true if you are being criticized for wanting to enjoy yourself.

There is a time and a place for everything. This cycle time should be about being creative, coming out of gloom, and creating off-the-wall solutions. Don't let sour people or thoughts stop you from enjoying yourself.

Key Number 8

The tortoise and the hare.

Your story this month is definitely the story of the tortoise. Slow and steady progress, with lots of attention to the rocks along the way, is what will get you to your goals.

This month's cycle energy is about hard work and paying attention to what really needs to be done.

Don't drop the ball. Pay attention to work that needs to be done and do it without complaint.

At the end of the month you will look back and see how much you have accomplished by being careful and a little anal.

Key Number 9

Enjoy a little chaos.

This cycle energy continues to be about restlessness, unexpected events, and new ideas.

If you are unable to travel, at the very least, vary your routine so that you are able to have a different perspective.

This cycle energy tends to be anti-detail. Of course, this can trip you up in a serious way. Slowing down where it's appropriate is a good idea—when you're driving, for instance. There is also a tendency to be more outspoken than usual.

Remember: once the words are out of your mouth, you can't take them back.

Be careful of a tendency to be sarcastic or critical.