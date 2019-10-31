Your numerology cycles November 1–15

Calculate Your KEY Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Stay close to home.

This cycle month’ s energy is decidedly domestic. If you want to be comfortable in yourself, it is important to stay close to home, be dutiful, and be willing to put yourself at the disposal of anyone who might need your help. Family dynamics will be at the forefront and being a good person and doing the right thing is your mission.

This is also an extremely favourable time for romance, and you may find yourself able to make a strong commitment to relationship or marriage if you are not already committed.

There will be opportunities to advance in your career, but remember that in this cycle month’s energy, the most important issue is your relationships with people and your family. Balancing your work obligations with home responsibilities may be a little bit tricky, but it is possible to do it well.

Another element of this cycle month’s energy is your creativity. Make some time for journaling or expressing yourself creatively. You’d be surprised how journaling makes your creative juices flow.

Key Number 2

Looking within is important.

Inner voices speak truth under this cycle month’s energy. It is very important for you to pay attention to intuition and your own inner wisdom. Psychology, philosophy, religion, and spirituality in all forms may snag your attention while you are in this complex and extremely interesting cycle.

Try to avoid socializing, especially in large groups. More intimate conversations and experiences are likely to bring more satisfaction in this introverted cycle month’s energy.

Be ready to answer – or at least search for – answers to questions like: Who am I? Where am I going? And what do I want in my life from this time forward? Don’t worry if the answers are not immediately available. The goal of looking at these questions is always to push you into looking at your inner life.

Key Number 3

Check your credit card balance.

Last month was about your inner life. This month is about the world of commerce, career, money, and credit.

It’s also a time when you begin to see the fruits of your labours. Harvest. If you do not see some signs and symptoms of what you have been thinking and doing over the last 10 months, you may miss some important information.

At the same time, this is a positive energy. Your self-confidence should be high. Be careful not to overwhelm your close circle with demands and plans. You are flying high, but they may not be in the same space.

Key Number 4

A time for completions.

Everything ends. There is order in the universe, and everything moves in cycles, including our lives. This cycle month’s energy is about tying up the loose ends of the past and completions. Coming close to the end of the year, you also experience the end of a minor cycle. This is a time to look at what you have accomplished and what you want to push forward, but also to look at which ideas and projects need to be redesigned or left aside for a while.

This is a time to be brave. Do a ruthless self-appraisal and decide which ventures and ideas deserve to be nourished and which are simply time gobblers.

Key Number 5

Starting over.

This cycle month’s energy should be optimistic and courageous. It’s a time for a fresh look at the direction your life is taking.