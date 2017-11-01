Your numerology cycles November 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.





Key Number 1

Be a neat freak.

Now is your opportunity to show how hard you can work when you put your mind to it. This cycle month’s energy is about rigour in all parts of your life. Don't be tempted to cut corners. If you do, karma will catch up and bite you where you are most tender.

At the same time, there is much to be accomplished from creating order, even if you are not usually a neat freak.

This cycle month’s energy is also energy of the physical body, sensual and sexy. Treat your body to some physical pleasure, whether it's a massage, facial or cuddling really close to a loved one.

Key Number 2

Prepare to be surprised.

Get ready! This cycle month is full of surprises. Twists and turns and unexpected events, emotionally and in the material world.

Think before you step. This cycle month’s energy is accident-prone, so focus and pay attention to how you move through space.

Leave your phone alone when you are driving or even walking. At the same time, you will be surprised at what your creative mind comes up with in the way of organized solutions.

A great time for taking a break. Travel will be very exciting.

Key Number 3

Time to get cozy.

November has the perfect energy for your cycle month. Cuddling up with a good book or movie will warm your heart. Family and home are the most important values in this cycle month. So, call a loved one. Being of service is unavoidable. Offer kindness to those who are suffering from confusion or upset.

Emotions are close to the surface, so protect yourself. Don't start discussions that you're not willing to follow all the way through.

You may feel slighted, but remember you are not the only person who is preoccupied this month.

Do something to make your home environment more comfortable.

Key Number 4

Retreat to your cave.

Contemplation and self examination are where you will find yourself in this cycle month’s energy. It is absolutely necessary to do a review of where you are in your life at this point.

This cycle month' s energy is very sensitive, highly intuitive, and very analytical.