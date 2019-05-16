Your numerology cycles May 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Making the world a better place.

In this ending cycle month, you are more likely to feel compassionate and sympathize with anyone who is in need. Your energy will be luminous, and for that reason you are more likely to attract anyone who needs a listening ear.

People will need you and you will respond, but remember that it's important to take time to evaluate what is working in your life and what is not. Focus your attention on tying up the loose ends of the past or anything that you have been working on that is not working out.

Overall, this is a sensitive, compassionate and thoughtful ending of a minor cycle. Get ready to start over next month.

Key Number 2

A chance for a fresh start.

This whole month is an opportunity to make new beginnings in all areas of your life. You may notice your energy is a little brighter and more energetic than it was in the last few months.

Present new ideas to anyone you wish to impress. If career is on your mind, explore new ways of looking at what you might do to move forward.

You may also look at how an attitude change to the positive may magnetize good fortune and bring it into your life. It all depends on what you think. Thoughts determine much of what is strong and important to us.

Don't allow confusion to create negativity.

Key Number 3

Be nice.

Someone once said you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. Fill up your honey jar and be willing to dispense it to almost any when you come in contact.

This cycle month’s energy is about using charm, diplomacy, and helpfulness. Cooperation and encouragement for others is more appropriate in moving forward.

Keep a low profile but be willing to step forward to help others who may need some encouragement or a helpful idea. New ideas or projects begun last month will benefit from quiet determination and cultivation.

Think about your wardrobe—present yourself well with a smile and a well put-together outfit.

Key Number 4

Express yourself!

This month, your mission is to bring joy and laughter to your circle of friends and your family. If your sense of humour flags a bit, fake it till you make it. At the same time, don't lose focus on goals or daily chores.

This energy can be quite scattered, and you may lose the thread of what is necessary for you to do in order to stay buoyant. There is abundance of creativity available if you think you don't know where to start with something small.

Many people forget that cooking can be very creative.

Key Number 5

You are being tested.

Life's obstacles will rear their heads and leer at you under this cycle month's energy, tempting you to be rebellious and lawless. If you give in, you will pay the price in the future.

This energy is all about creating order and stability. You may even be tempted to manage others in order to cause them to be orderly. It's important to be careful not to help without first consulting the helpee.

As your own life obstacles pop up, you will find yourself being tested by those close to you. Keep your cool. Working through rather than trying to avoid is the best strategy for these tests. It's a good time to organize, even if it's just your closets. Persistence and patience are important.

Key Number 6

Restlessness.

In case you haven't noticed, this is a rather impatient time. You may feel restless and a little cranky, but it's best to deal with whatever issues are on your plate before you go on safari.

Whatever you do, do something different—take a little trip or change an attitude toward something that has been part of your life for a long while. Go within!

You are bound to be more imaginative and even your dreams may supply solutions to problems you've been chewing on for a while.

You are more flexible than you have been for a long time. Not only in your thinking, but perhaps even physically. Be gentle with yourself avoid handstands and head stands, but do a little stretching. It's good for you.

Key Number 7

Expect abundance.

If ever there was a time when you are likely to feel abundant and confident, this cycle energy is that time.

Of course, to some extent, it depends on what you were able to plant or begin in the past few months. Your situation is likely to reflect what you have been thinking.

Good thoughts? Good results

Negative thoughts? Not such good results.

For the most part, this is a strong and self-confident energy. You are likely to be available for abundance on the material and the spiritual sides.

Be confident in yourself and the world will reward you.

Key Number 8

This cycle month is about increased awareness and sensitivity. It’s an excellent time to look within and ask the questions: who am I? Where am I going? What do I want in my life from this time forward?

When you have to go out into the big world, keep your light dim and your voice soft.

In this cycle energy, there are real possibilities for being misunderstood no matter how clear you feel that you have stated your opinion.

This is a time when you are more likely to be able to walk between the worlds: seeing the logical side, but also hearing the soft voice of intuition.

If you listen to your inner voices, you will hear ideas and possibilities you would not normally notice.

Key Number 9

Expect abundance.

If ever there was a time when you are likely to feel abundant and confident, this is the cycle month.

To some extent of course, it depends on what you were able to plant or begin in the past few months. Your situation is likely to reflect exactly what you have been thinking, especially on the positive side.

Think about career and finances. It's almost inescapable, in any case. Be careful, though: there is a tendency to be overly optimistic in spending.

If you been thinking of a new venture or asking for a raise, it will be hard to find a better time.