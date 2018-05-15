Your numerology cycles May 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

Operate efficiently and do more than you normally do.

Look at your projects and ideas.This is a time to push them forward vigorously. Focus your energy and drive forward, and don't be afraid to be a bit pushy.

Be serious and businesslike in career life—remember this is a time when it's important to stay focused and balanced. If you work continuously without taking breaks, you are likely to affect your physical health. So, in spite of the dynamic energy, pace yourself. Be moderate. Take care of any medical matters that may need attention.

Remember to maintain your close ties with friends and family even though your time may seem limited. Show your emotional side whenever it's appropriate.

Not a good time to get tangled in romantic matters that may distract you from tasks you are now working on.

Key Number 2

Graceful endings.

In the second half of the month you continue to houseclean in reality and metaphorically. Make spaces in areas of life where new energy would be helpful.

You may still experience changes and conclusions. This is especially true in relationships.

Be prepared to experience a number of emotional situations that need to be handled with great care.

Even though relationships with people around you may change, decide where its important to keep lines of communication open. Admit there have been times when you have been less than open in your opinions.

Remember to acknowledge and appreciate how far you've come towards some of your goals. Look for areas where you need to continue to develop.

Be honest.

Key Number 3

Emphasize independence.

In the second half of the month be sure to show and develop your individuality.

You are bound to be tested for strength. There will be situations where you have to insist on your rights. You may be pleasantly surprised at how well standing-up for what you believe in can pay off.

Act with self-reliance and confidence and express the courage of your convictions.

Try not to spend time on situations which have short range possibilities. This is a time to look at long range outcomes.

Remember to emphasize your independent ways and individualistic personality. This is a great time to break away from older or destructive patterns. Look for new projects.

Key Number 4

Don't call attention to yourself or your projects.

Things may move a little faster in the second half of the month. If you're patient you may find yourself exactly where you want to be.

Use any extra time you may have for studying and gathering information to improve projects you want to move forward.

This is a cycle in which your energy is likely to be very attractive, so it's a good time for forming new friendships and relationships. Relate to others tactfully and diplomatically and especially show yourself to be cooperative.

This is a cycle month when you may enjoy working with others more than you usually do.

Don't be surprised if you feel a lot of heightened emotions, you are going to be sensitive. Don't make mountains out of molehills.

Key Number 5