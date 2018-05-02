Your numerology cycles May 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.



Key Number 1

Move forward dramatically.

Move forward dramatically with this cycle month’s energy. It is a time when your personal power is available in a way it has not been for several months.

If career is important to you, this is a time to take charge and show your organizational abilities. Before you move forward it is a good idea to clarify your goals in career, health and relationship.

Do your best to be efficient, practical and rational in all aspects of your life. Show good judgment, particularly in the area of finance and matters relating to the people you live and/or work with.

Key Number 2

This month will bring significant endings and transitions.

You may find that some of your activities and interests, started within the last few months, will reach a culmination. Accept that these things are finished.

In this cycle energy, what is not meant to go forward will fade away, perhaps unexpectedly. Begin to look at how you want to go forward.

You may find a strong desire to give of yourself. This is natural under this cycle energy. But be careful you don't overdo it. As much as possible, keep your emotions under control. When close relationships take on a different complexions, it's important to be philosophical.

Keep in close contact with friends and family. You may feel quite scattered, but this (relationship) is a part of your life which needs nurturing.

Key Number 3

Exciting change and new beginnings.

This is a wonderful cycle for the beginning of summer. Anything that is important to you in the way of new beginnings or expansion will be successful, if you act.

You should feel fresh and optimistic energy enlivening new projects. Plant seeds you want to develop as the cycle moves forward.

New beginning cycles—this is one—give you the opportunity to redesign your future. If you did not do self-examination regarding your goals last month, this is the time to do a clean sweep. Don't spend any more time than you must attending to old or ongoing projects, especially when you know in your heart that they are going nowhere.

Embrace the future. You are strong in this cycle, though it may feel a bit confusing, it's a time for starting over. A time to act.

Key Number 4

Be patient.

Things may slow down a little in this cycle month. Don't be impatient, try to stay on an even keel.

If you're not usually a patient person, this may be a time to learn how to be calm and "suck it up". Be patient and allow things to develop in spite of delays which may pop up.

This is not a time to make drastic changes or sharp adjustments in your direction. Be sure to take care of details wherever that is necessary.