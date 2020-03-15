Your numerology cycles March 16–31

Calculate Your KEY Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Clarify your goals.

Since this is such a powerful cycle energy, it’s important to pay attention to details when looking at any of your goals whether they be financial, career or even family projects.

Be careful: impulse can play a role in this cycle month’s energy, but if you think things over carefully and do your research, it is a good time to take action at the right moment.

You will probably feel more assertive than usual. This can be a very good thing if you don’t misuse your power. As much as you can, radiate authority and self-confidence. Be efficient practical and rational in all your dealings. Think things through so you will exercise good judgement, especially in financial dealings.

Don’t lose sight of your emotional relationships. Pay attention to close ties with friends and family and show your sensitivity wherever it is appropriate.

Key Number 2

Forgive and try to forget.

This month is a good time to review past experiences and work on letting go of what cannot be changed. Continue to work on completions and bringing closure in your life on every level.

Follow your intuition. This is a very psychic energy and a time when your intuition and your dreams can be very accurate.

On a personal level, you will feel quite sensitive. Try not to push things forward unless you are working at completing something.

This cycle month’s energy gives you an opportunity to be realistic, to “grow up” in areas where you have been staying stuck. It’s part of this month’s process.

This is not an easy month. Letting go is harder for some people than others and almost everyone has resistance to change. This cycle month’s energy brings completions. Develop a philosophical attitude. Let your inner humanitarian do her work.

Key Number 3

Grow your new ideas.

You can do a great deal of growing this month. Letting go of past mental habits gives you the space to replace.

Continue to think about new goals and new ventures. Even if it is just organizing a closet, or a kitchen, making new is like making nice.

You will feel the energy flowing more freely if you clean up your mental space and your physical space. Leave space for new ideas and more fluid movement through your days. This is a time to let your innovative, courageous new thoughts rule.

You are likely to feel more independent. This is a leadership energy. Make the most of it.

Key Number 4

Be gentle with yourself.

Be gentle with yourself. This cycle month’s energy is sensitive. It is a time for you to stay in the background and definitely not a time for stirring things up.

Be a peacemaker. Be patient when you are not able to react speedily. It’s a slow energy.

In some situations, you may be indecisive. This is natural under this cycle energy. Working in partnership with others should make you happier.

In this cycle energy you may feel disappointed with yourself at times and wonder if you are weak. In reality, this cycle month’s energy asks you to stand out of the spotlight practice sensitivity and gentleness in all situations.

Pay attention to the beauty around you.

Key Number 5