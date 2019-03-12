Your numerology cycles March 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

This continues to be a very sensitive and not very sociable month. Better to stay in your own company or in the company of those you really trust. Keep your light under a bushel.

At the same time, pay attention to your intuition and listen and watch for synchronicities.

This cycle energy is all about asking your higher self questions like: Who am I? Where am I going? And what do I want in my life from this time forward? It's always good to take some time to find out where you are in your life. This cycle month’s energy is designed for exactly that.

Not a good month for romance.

Key Number 2

Think about your self-confidence quotient—you may not have noticed that it is at a higher level than usual. Most humans tend to be a bit negative and don't see when they are more likely to see themselves as they really are.

Harvest time—in a month's cycle, which is what this cycle month is about—usually comes with more courage. Stand up for yourself, ­especially in areas where you have had great ideas and have been unwilling to expose them to the light.

In this cycle month’s energy, you are luminous. Shine your light on your own good qualities. Forget about modesty, just for this short period. I think you will be surprised at what shows up in your destiny.

Key Number 3

It can be very difficult to let go of habits and ideas that have dominated your thinking.

Someone once said we rethink the same 250 thoughts over and over every day. Not sure if that is actually accurate for everyone, but if you are able to observe your own thought pattern, you may find that there is some truth in the idea that we constantly go over the same ground.

This cycle month’s energy is about letting go, changing patterns, and preparing for new energy, which, if allowed, with take you in a new direction in many aspects of your thinking.

This is a minor ending cycle month, so it's a good idea to follow the energy. Otherwise you are subject to confusion and frustration.

Key Number 4

Optimism, confusion and ripples of happiness—though perhaps not contentment—continue to dominates this cycle month’s energy pattern.

Starting over is not always easy, but in this cycle month’s energy, it should be a natural inclination. Fighting against the energy of the cycles or trying to ignore what is written in your face is usually an exercise in futility.

Now you are called to create and build and hope. Optimism in this cycle month’s energy is like a magnet drawing opportunities and new thoughts into your orbit. Pessimism brings its own negative and conflicted experience.

Sometimes—and this is one of those times—the glass half-full can overflow.

Key Number 5

Though the advice for this cycle month’s energy is to stay in the background or glued to a wall like a good wallflower, it is also an energy in which you can expect to be very influential in a quiet way. These two energies may seem conflicted, but in fact, speaking softly and persuasively is one of the great gifts of quiet influence.

Standing behind the throne rather than on it has always been a powerful position. Your influence, quietly expressed, will be taken quite seriously by those who appreciate sane and practical advice given with the recipient's best interest in mind.

Key Number 6

Creativity is even more important in the second half of the month, and creativity in problem solving is what is most important.

This cycle month is resilient but quite scattered. You may find yourself here, there and everywhere. Stop and ask yourself if you are spreading energy too thinly. Multitasking is demanded, but where physical safety is involved you must be very careful. No standing on chairs to change light bulbs!

At the same time, you may find a great deal of positive support from those around you. In the midst of creative chaos take time for a meal out, a walk in the park, or a coffee date to unload some of your concerns on a good friend.

Key Number 7

Work, work and more work. Interestingly, you will probably be inclined to put your nose to the grind stone willingly.

This cycle energy is about hard work, but it is also a very earth vibration, which means physical contact with others is very desirable. Whether you find a new romantic partner or reconnect in a new way with the present love, the physical part of your life should blossom.

Keeping in mind this is also a test cycle month, when you are connecting with others, remember to consult your inner diplomat without criticizing or making assertions.

Key Number 8

This cycle month’s energy continues to be one of unexpected events, restlessness and great creativity.

However, it also tends to be a cycle energy in which you are likely to be impulsive. If you plan to go shopping it's a good idea to take a small amount of cash or a low credit limit on one of your cards. You may have to be careful to avoid buyer’s remorse.

Restlessness continues to be a part of this cycle energy. Best to use it for inspiration rather than destructive, or impulsive decisions.

Use your charm and you will be able to accomplish anything you have in mind for the future.

Key Number 9

Being in service to others and practicing unselfishness, even if you don't feel like it, is important in this cycle month’s energy. Continue to be willing to listen to the problems of others and perhaps even come up with sensible and practical solutions.

Love is important. Although this is mainly about looking after others, this cycle energy is often very romantic. Thinking about "settling down" if you are not already settled is likely to be a question requiring a response. Do you need a partner? If you do, this is the time to begin the QUEST.

In this cycle month’s energy it is almost impossible to avoid being a nurturer. Better to do your best and make sacrifices for the benefit of others.