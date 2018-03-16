Your numerology cycles March 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Expect to receive much affection and love.

Don't let friends take advantage of your generous nature. Just because you are meant to be in service to others this cycle month doesn't mean that you are meant to be a doormat.

You may have to make an occasional sacrifice in some instances, just to smooth things over and make things run so that everyone feels happy. At the same time, take care of your own needs. You don't want to be so helpful that you end up feeling resentful or left out.

Don't be surprised if you run into a good deal of emotion this month.

This cycle month’s energy has been all about love—the good, the bad and the ugly parts of it. Pay attention to your relationships, especially think about how you communicate and how you occur for others.

If there are problems, you may want to consult an expert to help open the lines of communication.

Key Number 2

A time to gain increased understanding and awareness.

This continues to be a quiet, introspective cycle month’s energy. A time to look within and to treat yourself to opportunities for rest and study.

A good idea to explain to loved ones your need to be alone sometimes. Try to avoid misunderstandings with people who aren't on the same wavelength. Be sure to think about your communication with others, and when there is a misunderstanding, stay calm and explain your point of view carefully and calmly.

Avoid forcing issues since you are not as persuasive as you could be, and you want to avoid alienating those who you would prefer to win over.

By the end of the month, your point of view will have changed in some areas of your life.

Taking time out to do a full review of your life and times is always wise.

Key Number 3

Radiate authority and self-confidence.

Be efficient and practical in all you do. Display good judgment particularly when dealing with finances and matters relating to colleagues. Keep a clear view of your progress and avoid allowing the loose ends to dangle.

Work hard but don't overestimate your abilities and be willing to reach out for assistance when needed. Delegate some of the work to coworkers so that you don't feel overwhelmed. Try not to push yourself too hard.

Be sure you do not overlook the need to take care of your body. If you're working most of the time, both your mental and physical health could be affected. Take care of any medical matters that need attention, even if they're small.

Don't ignore your close ties with friends and family even though you may be busy. Show your sensitivity and emotions werever appropriate.

Key Number 4

You may find yourself in the midst of a little drama.

This cycle energy is very emotional. Clearing your space, physical and emotional, can be quite challenging, but most conclusions will allow time and space for new opportunities and interests to come in.

Is not surprising that drama and emotion are likely to come into your life as a result of significant changes or endings.

There may be some emotional confusion. It's important to make space for new ideas and opportunities. As much is possible, try to keep your feelings under control and be careful that your temper doesn't get out of hand.

If you are able to bravely go forward and make the changes necessary, you will find love, sympathy, and emotional support from those who really understand you.

Work at being sensitive, tactful and compassionate with those in your immediate circle.

Key Number 5