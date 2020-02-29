Your numerology cycles March 1–15



Calculate Your KEY Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Make the most of your power.

Under this cycle month’s energy, you may have more of a sense of power and organization ability. Any ongoing plan or venture you may have in mind is likely to come to fruition. It is a month of blossoming.

Pay attention to your economic picture. If ever there was a time when money can develop from unexpected places, this is it.

As new and progressive opportunities present themselves, think of power and potential and take advantage of what looks promising. It’s not a time to be impulsive, especially with finances, but this energy is a good time in which to invest, start a new project and watch for new and unique challenges. Not a time for risky investing in any sense, but a good time for buying or selling.

Key Number 2

Letting go.

This cycle month’s energy is a time of tying up the loose ends of the past.

In many ways it is a comfortable energy—emotional, yes –because letting go is always a bit emotional, but there is a comfort in letting go of what no longer works for you. And, whether you intend it or not, you will discard and let go.

You may notice rewards for efforts put forward in the past. But you may also notice karma playing its role, so decisions made in the past may bring conclusions you are not be expecting.

Don’t be afraid to work on dreaming and visualizing for the next cycle. The end always contains the seed of new beginnings.

Key Number 3

Begin again.­

This cycle month’s energy is a time of new beginnings. Not only is spring in the air, which always gives one a sense of optimism, but this is the beginning of a minor cycle for you personally.

Optimism and confusion are part of the package in new beginnings.

Planting seeds for the future means finding the right seeds to plant. Go with your intuition.

Last month, for you, was a completion. If you were not courageous enough to do a mental sweep of negative energy, you can still do some major mental cleansing this month. Look at your diet and your habits. Be ruthlessly honest with yourself about what is working in your life and polish it to make it fresh. At the same time, let go of what is not adding to your experience and say goodbye.

A great, positive energy to begin this new season.

Key Number 4

Honey over vinegar.

If ever there was a cycle month energy when being nice and cooperative and complementary to others, this is it! Be supportive and helpful whenever possible. When you find yourself in fraught situations, do whatever is necessary to create harmony for yourself and others.

This harmony-creating also applies to your surroundings. This is a very sensitive energy and you are likely to be more aware of anything out of place or disharmonious.

Things may move more slowly than they did last month. Be patient. The life energy you are storing by being slow to react will stand you in good stead next month.

Be a supporter and a cheerleader for family and friends. This is a time for you to hide your light under a bushel—temporarily, of course.

Key Number 5

Magnetic personality.