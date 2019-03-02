Your numerology cycles March 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Make some time for yourself this month. Trees are blooming and so may your imagination. This cycle months energy is very creative—not so much in the outer world though, more about creating new possibilities by going deep within.

Be careful to avoid misunderstandings.This is a cycle energy in which it is important to think before you speak, write, or text. A well-intended message may be taken as the absolute opposite of what you really mean. Avoid hitting send without editing.

Intuition is strong and very available. Inner voices give accurate messages and it would be foolish to ignore them.

Key Number 2

There is a time when we are meant to harvest some of the positive seeds planted in the past. This month is that.

Self-confidence is likely to be available to you in a way that has been absent for a while.

If you have an idea that you would like to promote or venture that you would like to begin, as long as it is based on good research and a foundation built in the past, this is the time to go forward.

Remember: not everyone is in such positive energy vibrations. It's important to be compassionate while you are being powerful.

Pay attention to spending. This is a time when it can easily get out of hand.

Events will indicate what you have created for yourself by your actions in the past.

Key Number 3

Prepare to be overwhelmed. This cycle month’s energy tends to be quite fiery and emotional. For that reason, it's a good idea to be kind to yourself… except in areas where it is important to let go.

Pay attention to aspects of life—people, ideas, or even habits that are naturally ready to leave—and ask yourself whether you are ready to let go. When you find you are, you will know that you are on the right path and ready to clear the decks in preparation for a new way of being on this planet.

This emotional energy, though vibrant, is also tiring. Giving yourself the opportunity to think and reevaluate is very important.

Be grateful for what you have learned from your experiences, but also be ready to create a new reality by your own willingness to let go of what no longer serves you.

Key Number 4

Though the energy of this month may be equivalent to a small earthquake in your consciousness, it is mostly designed to shake out anything that is holding you back.

The beginning of a new minor cycle prepares you for new thoughts and new ideas and brings with it a large helping of excitable and optimistic expectation.

Now your fate is in your own hands. Seeds that are planted at this time in this cycle are harvested much later in the year.

You should feel a little shaken, but also very confident that you can create your life in a new pattern.

Key Number 5

Last month’s energy should have been full of new beginnings and hopefulness and standing for what you really want in your life in the future.

This cycle month’s energy is meant for wallflowers.

Tall poppies lose their heads. Modest, cooperative self-effacing poppies have the opportunity to observe from the sidelines and also survive. Hide your light under a dense bush where it can be seen but not be distracting. Shine your light into the lives of others where you can be a cooperator and a helper.

This cycle month’s energy works best in partnership with others.

Key Number 6

The last month’s energy was mostly about keeping a low profile and keeping your opinions to yourself, and this cycle month’s energy is much more extroverted.

Creativity, new ideas and problem-solving come to the forefront, sometimes explosively.

Luckily, charm and good humour and the ability to let problems roll off your back as if you were a duck will make things much easier, and definitely very interesting.

In this cycle month’s energy, you will be called upon to solve problems that may seem unsolvable. However, what must be solved will be solved.

Take good care of yourself physically. For some, this will be a stressful cycle month, so it is important to remember that emotional stress has an effect on the physical body. Treat yourself to massage or chiropractic, or even some expert acupuncture. Anything that can keep your meridians lined up properly is worth making time for.

Key Number 7

Time to get down to work. While last month was filled with interaction with others, creativity and some social interaction. This cycle month is about serious, down to earth, hard work and organization.

This is a good cycle month for putting everything in order. If you are not naturally inclined to cleaning and organizing, find someone who can guide you, or better still, if you can hire a professional.

In personal relationships, it is important to avoid being abrupt. Because this is such a serious energy, it is often accompanied with some impatience. Trying to bring anyone up to your standard will result in hurt feelings and uncomfortable emotional confusion for yourself.

Strangely, even if you are not usually inclined to organizing, you will probably find yourself sorting your own underwear, cleaning your inbox and generally creating an environment of cleanliness and stability.

Key Number 8

Prepare for lots of excitement. This cycle month’s energy is always a bit erratic. Expect some restlessness and some unexpected events.

Make the most of new ideas that are bound to pop in.

This cycle month’s energy is great for travelling, since being confined to one place is usually uncomfortable unless there's lots of flexibility in your schedule.

Think outside the box. Creative and unusual solutions are waiting to be discovered inside your consciousness.

Though this is considered to be a time when you are more likely to be witty, it is also a cycle month when it's important to avoid sarcasm and criticism of others.

Key Number 9

The weather has not quite warmed up yet, so this is a good cycle month for embellishing your living or working environment. It is also a cycle month energy when it’s important to put the needs of others—especially loved ones—at the forefront.

Be prepared to make some sacrifices on behalf of others because this is a time when you are bound to be called to be in service.

No matter how firm your intention is to be alone, this cycle energy calls you into the necessity to look after others, or at the very least to lend a listening ear to someone who could benefit from your wise advice.