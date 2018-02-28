Your numerology cycles March 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Concentrate on your home life.

Try to understand, respect and think about the needs of others. In this cycle month’s energy it's better to put others ahead of yourself. This is especially true of family members and loved ones.

Some cycles are for adventure—this cycle energy is about caution and staying close to your own fireside.

Happiness, in this cycle month, is related to your willingness to give of yourself and to put others first. If you're willing to serve, compromise and think about how you would like to be treated, then act accordingly, you will be successful in all your relationships, especially those in your inner circle.

Key Number 2

Spend some time alone.

Do not plan to expand or make changes in your career life. This is a time to turn within, a time to think deeply, contemplate and reflect, rather than put yourself in the boiling pot.

Spend some time wondering about your own power, acknowledge past accomplishments and define future desires. Spend some time studying, review your past—both mistakes and victories—and plan for the future.

This is an excellent time to increase your knowledge and work on polishing your talents. Don't be surprised if you feel a little antisocial. You will probably be more interested in quiet activities and even intellectual pursuits. This is a good time to develop your inner power and spiritual awareness.

Key Number 3

Keep an eye on your economic picture.

Pay attention to the financial climate. Note any changes and act accordingly. Take advantage of new and progressive opportunities as they present themselves. This is a time when you are very much in your power—make use of it. At the same time, be sure you do a complete evaluation in any project you may be involved in.

If you go within, you notice that you are operating more efficiently and can do more than you normally can.

Even if you haven't felt particularly powerful over the last while, this is a cycle month where if you are willing to take a few risks, you will be surprised at how powerful you actually are. This is not a “sit at home” energy. It is a cycle energy in which you should focus your energies and drive forward aggressively.

Approach business and money in this cycle in a serious and business-like manner. It's a time of great luck but it is also a time when hard work is likely to pay off.

Key Number 4

Expect significant endings and transitions.

It’s time to take inventory and dispense with completed or outgrown activities, interests, and even relationships.

This month is about cleaning closets and other spaces, especially mental spaces. Think carefully about obstacles that may have hampered or delayed your movement forward. Remove outmoded and undesirable ways of thinking to make way for a new way of thinking. Be brave enough to give up relationships that are not working, or that you have outgrown.

Don't let matters drag on. Now is the time to do some finishing. There could be some feelings of loss as you terminate relationships or ideas, no matter how hard it seems. This is still likely to be the best time during the last few months to make a break with anything that is not working for you.

Clearing space and coming to conclusions will also allow time for new opportunities and new interests to manifest next month.

Key Number 5

New beginnings.