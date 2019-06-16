Your numerology cycles June 16–30

Calculate Your KEY Number



To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.









Key Number 1



Summer is almost here officially and new opportunities continue to show up. Not all opportunities come with a price tag or a dollar sign—some are about a chance to rethink your direction. Let go of what is not working for you. Risk examining new ideas for new ways of being.



This minor month's cycle changes can take you in a totally new direction if you're willing to go with the flow.



Optimism continues to raise its bright little head. Welcome it into your life! Positive expectations bring positive results and this is a positive new cycle energy.







Key Number 2



Go shopping.



In this cycle energy, seven new additions to your wardrobe are encouraged. How you look is almost as important as what you say, so brush up, clean up, and maybe get a new haircut. That seems a little superficial, but appearances are important. And—this cycle energy is very much about creating harmony in your environment, and also in your look.



Continue to encourage those around you to be their best. Stand behind anyone who needs a little bit of loving support. Be brave enough to be a mediator but with soft, encouraging words for both sides.



Take a vacation from stress.







Key Number 3



Continue to bask.



This cycle month’s energy continues to be lighthearted. Bask in the possibility of enjoying the summer months. Your routine should include time away from being serious, and should focus on recreation—whatever that looks like for you.



Sometimes this cycle month of joy turns on its head and becomes the opposite. If this happens for you, it may be time to take a closer look at what you are doing to amuse yourself. If amusement is not happening, sit down and have a good think.



Decide what you can do to bring a little joy and happiness into your life, and work at manifesting it.









Key Number 4



Attention to detail.



Things have eased up a little in the second half of the month. Summer on the horizon brings bright light, especially to those who are working hard and paying attention.



You may find yourself tested emotionally, but for the most part you are likely to be practical and pragmatic about what needs to be done.



This is considered to be a sexy energy. Relationships can be tested, but can also be mended—only with great honesty and integrity, though.



This is not a time to colour outside the lines, talk on your cell phone while driving, or tell little white lies. Some cycles don't give us much flexibility in integrity. This is one of those cycle months.







Key Number 5



Think outside the box.



In the second half of the month, you are even more creative. Pay attention to those unconventional ideas that pop up and think seriously about how to apply them.



This cycle energy is very much about adventure, but not all adventure is about physical risk. Sometimes just taking a new approach to career life, trying out a risky idea, or expressing yourself in a different way can bring amazing and unexpected benefits.

