Your numerology cycles June 16–30

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

Be honest with yourself.

Don't be surprised if a little drama and high emotions accompany some of the endings that are necessary in this cycle month. It is a time to clear a space for new ideas new attitudes and new strategies. It’s not always easy, but if you can keep your feelings under control and deal with any sadness which arises from letting go, you will find you have a clearer vision of the direction you want your life to take.

Of course, it's important to carry forward relationships and ideas that help to build your life. Letting go of what has been dragging on without a significant positive outcome can be difficult, but is essential for the clarity you need next month.

Key Number 2

Emphasize your independence.

In this cycle month’s energy, it's important to find your individuality and independence. It is an energy for leadership, so make sure it shows. There may be situations where you have to stand up for yourself and insist on your rights. You may be surprised at how well this works for you. Show your self-confidence and be self-reliant. Express the courage of your convictions.

Do not be impatient with others if they are not as enthusiastic about the future as you may feel. This cycle energy is a blessing, but it is not one everyone shares with you.

Your leadership ability will show in many aspects of your life and in your relationships. However, it's important not to push too hard.

Key Number 3

It’s important to be patient.

This is a time when you should be ready to put up with delays and let things develop at their own pace. Allow as much time as it takes for your plans to mature fully. Don't make any drastic changes in the direction you’re following. Be sure to take care of details wherever necessary.

Be peaceful. If you try to move things along quickly, you will become frustrated. Have faith that the timing is working the way it should. This is not a time to force things. If you do, you are likely to get a bad result.

Try not to call attention to yourself if you can help it.

This is a good time to form new relationships or renew old ones. It's also a time to foster partnerships.

Key Number 4

Look for possibilities for advancement.

In case you haven't noticed, you are more likely to be noticed in this cycle energy. For that reason, it's a good idea to place emphasis on your creative talents. Make use of your imagination, especially in areas where you can inspire others.

This cycle energy lends itself to all kinds of creativity but especially writing, lecturing, singing, or acting. It's also an ideal time to improve your appearance. You will probably enjoy shopping for a new look or perhaps joining a gym and improving your physical fitness.