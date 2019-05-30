Your numerology cycles June 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

A new beginning.

Halfway through the year and you're starting over. This cycle month’s energy is fresh with a ripple of optimism running under some confusion. Starting over is always a little challenging. In this month though, you are more likely to appreciate the opportunity to reset.

Evaluate aspects of your life worth fresh new energy. Otherwise, let what is not working drift away.

Summer comes soon. Bask in the light of new opportunities.

Key Number 2

Be nice.

Some cycle months energy is are about pushing forward aggressively to achieve your goals. This month is not that kind of energy.

Being sweet, forgiving, and encouraging of others is an investment in the future. Be nice, but not a doormat. Encourage family and friends to move forward in their best interests.

Stay in the background, don't push for results, and plant seeds of cooperation and helpfulness without looking for reward.

This cycle month’s energy is very much about appearances.

Try some retail therapy.

Key Number 3

Eat, drink and be merry.

This month’s cycle energy is very much about having fun. In fact, numerologists call it the number of joy. Not just for yourself, but joy to the world.

If you can take some time away from work to do something you have been longing to do, this is the perfect cycle month's energy.

If it is impossible to take time away from your usual routine, be sure to add a few little breaks of me time.

Though this is often a fun cycle month, it's important to keep up with some of your responsibilities, especially those relating to close family members and friends.

Key Number 4

Don't relax.

With summer on the horizon there is a temptation to skimp a little on daily responsibilities and duties.

Not this month!

This cycle month’s energy is about being obsessive about details—hard work, detailed work, dotting the I's and crossing the T's—or paying a price in the future.

If you ignore responsibilities, you can expect to pay the price in the future.

At the same time, this is a very physical energy. Take a walk, do some yoga, go to the beach, and have a massage.

Key Number 5

Find your inner wild woman/man.

It has been a while since you have been in such an adventurous cycle month’s energy.

This doesn't mean you must climb Everest to feel satisfied. But thinking outside the box, taking risks on new ideas, and adding a few breaks away from the daily grind can bring great results.

This cycle month’s energy should find your inner wild person longing for change, adventure, and travel.

Indulge in possibilities that you have been avoiding. Try a new way of communicating with loved ones or peers.

This is the best cycle energy for travel.

Key Number 6

Stay close to home.

This cycle month’s energy is domestic. Staying close to home, taking care of family, and holding a listening ear for anyone who might need sympathy or advice is what this month's energy is about.

Home has a special meaning for you. In some cases it may mean change, but mostly it is about adorning and creating harmony in your abode.

New curtains or drapes? Yes. This is the time. Don't delay action on this impulse.

Relationships with close associations—family or friends—will be important. Keep a cool head when you are challenged by old patterns.

This cycle energy is very much about love, affection, and being of service. Don't shirk.

Key Number 7

Contemplate.

This cycle month’s energy is a little low key. Not a good time for socializing except in very small groups with your own tribe. Unless you are performing in front of an audience, best to keep quiet.

Don't neglect the important questions: Who am I? Where am I going? And what do I want from this time forward?

This cycle energy seems to be designed for introspection, and spirituality. If you are not particularly spiritually inclined, this energy is all about relating to nature.

If you're not sure what to do about relating, hug a tree. Or read about how trees relate to each other.

Key Number 8

This is your time to shine.

Of all the cycle energies of the year, this month is your opportunity to show what you are made of. Even if you don't feel self-confident, this cycle month’s energy should give you a boost of energy and courage.

Among the minor cycles, this is the strongest in terms of expectation of reward for work done in the past. Pay attention to opportunities that fly your way and catch them confidently.

Finances can be very abundant or problematic depending on the seeds that were planted a few months ago in your cycle. Watch your finances—the feeling of abundance can extend to inflation.

Key Number 9

Tie up loose ends.

This cycle energy is about completion. Tie up the loose ends of the past and move on. Next month is a new beginning of a minor cycle, so while you are under this sensitive and complex energy, it's important to be honest with yourself and decide what to keep in your life and what to let go of.

Your compassion meter will be off the charts, so you must be careful to be realistic. There are those you can help, and those who must help themselves. A tendency to step in and make things better is a good thing, as long as it's not overdone.