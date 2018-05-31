Your numerology cycles June 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

Take inventory.

Make a clear space in your life. Under this cycle energy it's time to let go of what you have outgrown or what is just not working.

It's even a good idea to take a clear-eyed view of all your relationships and decide which are feeding your movement forward and which are not.

This is a time for tying up the loose ends in order to make space for new beginnings next month.

It takes a degree of ruthlessness to clear the decks to make a space for a new future. Some feeling of loss may accompany letting go of experiences and relationships.

No matter how hard it appears on the surface, it will probably be easier to be clear and rational now than it has been for a long time. Be brave.

Key Number 2

A time for new beginnings.

This cycle month's energy is a time to expand ideas and plant seeds for the future. Anything of a meaningful nature that you begin now will have a significant effect on the next few months, so plant good seeds carefully in all aspects of your life.

You may feel more energetic than you have for a long time. In this cycle energy, optimism is more likely to be present than it has been for the last few months.

Take advantage of new situations as they appear. If there are remnants of old ideas hanging around, do your best to dismiss them and allow yourself the luxury of looking forward with optimism. You may want to expand or make some changes in projects which you already have begun. Fresh energy is essential.

Don't be afraid to work hard on new ideas. Building a strong foundation in many aspects of life including relationship is important for their long-term life.

Key Number 3

Keep a low profile.

While last month was all about letting your light shine brightly, this month it's probably better to hide it under a bushel. It doesn't mean you should be inactive, but working behind the scenes and keeping your head down while cooperating and supporting others is a better strategy for success in this cycle energy.

Also, this works for your benefit, since under the influence of this cycle energy, you are bound to be more sensitive and less combative than at other times. Walk away from conflict. You are bound to be the loser if you start an argument or disagreement of any kind.

You will be more content if you use this energy for quiet waiting. Things may slow down a little, but if you are patient they will work out well in the end.

Key Number 4

Express enthusiasm.

In this cycle month, you should make time to have some fun. It's also a time to expand and develop opportunities, especially those related to creativity and imagination. If you can keep responsibilities to a minimum, you can make time to enjoy yourself and appreciate the optimism which can come with this cycle energy.

While last month was a time to hide your light, this is a time to polish it to attract new friends and new ideas. This cycle energy is also a time to cultivate social life: the energy of this cycle lends itself to travel, adventure and even romantic interludes.

Key Number 5