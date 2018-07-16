Your numerology cycles July 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

Express your individuality.

This continues to be a time when, if you watch carefully, you will become aware of significant new interests or activities.

There is a gentle but joyful ripple of optimism running under any new ventures or friendships you may begin.

Remember to emphasize your independent side, especially in the second half of this month. Under this cycle energy it is wiser to go with what you feel is the right path than to take advice from others.

The stronger you are in voicing your opinions clearly and reasonably, the more likely you are to be taken seriously.

Key Number 2

Enjoy the gentle pace of this month.

Summer can be more relaxed in work and family life, this is particularly true this month. In anything you are trying to achieve, proceed quietly and in the spirit of harmony, considering the welfare of others.

This cycle month, you are likely to be asked for some assistance, and if you are willing to step in cheerfully and sincerely, you will see favours returned 100 times over for the help you give.

Make time to have some rest and to catch up with close family and friends.

Don't be impatient if things don't move as quickly as you would like.

Key Number 3

Express yourself fully and creatively.

Make time for some social activities and spread good energy wherever you go. This second half of the month continues to be a time to make a space in your life or social activities and time with family—an excellent time for summer barbecues or trips to the beach. It’s recommended that you take time away from serious business and put time into frivolity.

You will probably have a lot of exciting new ideas. Mind map these ideas, but don't put them into action yet. Next month will be more disciplined, and you will probably be more effective in systematically implementing these new ideas.

Make time to go out and play!

Key Number 4

Be rational.

Don't depend on luck or dreams at this time. Instead, be efficient and economical and rational in all you do. This is especially true when dealing with financial matters. Keep focused—if you don't pay attention to your financial life this month, it will come back to bite you as a problem in the future.

Likewise, this is not a time to evade responsibilities. Doing what you need to do, colouring inside the lines. Being a good citizen, friend and family member is the best way to negotiate this tricky cycle energy.

You will feel a little restricted, but it's just part of the cycle energy. Next month is more lively.

Key Number 5

Delight in unusual happenings.

This cycle month continues to operate outside the box. Keep your eyes open for new and exciting friends or associates from all walks of life.