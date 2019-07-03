Your numerology cycles July 1–15

Calculate Your KEY Number



To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Keep a low profile.

This cycle month’s energy is soft.

Not a time to blow your own horn, but definitely a good time for socializing.

Cooperating in the background, helping others to attain their goals, or solve problems is the best way to enjoy this sweet diplomatic energy.

Look back at last month and decide which of the seeds planted then need the most nurturing now.

Offering a helping hand or encouraging words will make a difference to someone in your circle who is bogged down or overwhelmed.

Key Number 2

Communication is key.

This cycle month’s energy is very much about communication. Remember that laughter is healthier than many medicines. Not only for the mind, but also for the soul.

In relationships this month, it’s best to be entertaining since the gift of wit and humour is more likely to be near the surface.

Avoid situations where you are answerable to someone in a higher position. It will be difficult for you to be quiet if you are not happy, so better to avoid occasions for criticism from others.

For the most part your spirit should be happy in this cycle month’s energy. It’s easy to feel enthusiastic and fortunate if you pay attention to where you actually are in your life.

Key Number 3

You are dependable.

This cycle month’s energy is about being dependable and creating security, not only for those around you but also for yourself. This cycle month’s energy is very much about this labour and hard work and getting the job done. This is a very earthy cycle energy and you are bound to be drawn to things physical. Relationships can be a bit testy in communication, but the physical body can also bring much pleasure.

On the work front, you are more able than at other times to establish order and to bring ideas and plans into a real concrete form.

Best to follow a routine that is established. It will make you feel effective and safe.

Avoid getting stuck in a rut.

Key Number 4

Expect the unexpected.

Change brings with it the opportunity for adventure, risk-taking, excitement, and exploration. You can expect many unexpected adventures under this cycle month’s energy.

There is always a tendency to rush in this cycle month.

As life offers a smorgasbord of opportunities and things to do, it’s important not to push the envelope too far in the area of risk-taking.

This cycle energy can be the number of restless, unthinking action. Look before you leap into new relationships or situations. You are bound to be a bit speedy.

Key Number 5

Slow down and think things through.

Be realistic about relationships. This is an energy that is romantically inclined and tends to think a great deal about matters of the heart. Keep your expectations of romance realistic.