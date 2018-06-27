Your numerology cycles July 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

New beginnings.

This cycle month should be exciting and optimistic on many levels. It is the beginning of a new minor cycle, which is an opportunity to plant fresh new seeds in all areas of your life. This is a great time to start new ventures and new friendships, and to put vigorous energy into aspects of your life where you want to succeed going forward.

Be brave and go where you will meet colleagues and new friends who can help you succeed.

If you're wondering about new relationships, or a new way of being for the relationship you are already in, this is the time to do the research and act upon what you learn.

Key Number 2

Honey and vinegar.

Remember that expression about catching more flies with honey than with vinegar? If there for there was a time to follow this advice, this is the cycle month. Using your diplomatic skills—whether you’re helping someone, or proposing an idea to help with your career—this is a time to be charming.

This is also a cycle month when you may be more adept at pointing out positive aspects of people in your life. A little sincere appreciation, or even a little flattery, can go a long way towards creating success in life.

Key Number 3

Expand exciting new ideas.

While last month was a time to be quiet, this is a month to blow your own horn. You may have a lot of exciting new ideas, but be sure you think them through before you put them into action, as the energy of this month can be a little bit overly optimistic. A little impulsive.

You may notice that this is a very expressive cycle energy. Though you will be talented verbally, remember to use your filter when in communication with loved ones. Speaking without thinking, especially if you are speaking criticism, may ruin what could otherwise be a positive relationship.

Key Number 4

Creating order.

Some cycle months are about socializing and having fun, and some are about going quietly about your life carefully and with discipline. This cycle month's energy is about completing your work, checking for cracks in the structure of any projects you have begun, and creating order and systems wherever you can in your life.

This is a good month to take care of any kind of business or property matters, and it's also a good time to deal with legal affairs.

Pay attention to any work that has to be done, whether it’s mental or physical. Your schedule may get a little tight, but be sure to keep it orderly.

This is a very physical cycle energy, so take care of your body.

Key Number 5

Revel in freedom.