Your numerology cycles February 15–28

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Happy cycle energy.

Be careful: you can be easily distracted in this bubbly energy, so organize your tasks and take care of them before you go out to play. Balancing, staying on track work-wise, and dealing with this slightly scattered energy is not easy, but it is possible and can even be fun. Don't overspend.

Finish existing projects completely before you move on to start something new.

Key Number 2

Much to do.

Although this can be a very romantic time, there is a great deal to be accomplished. This continues to be a test cycle month and it is a time to take work really seriously. This is your opportunity to show how hard you can work and how much of a laser focus you can bring to whatever you’re working on.

Remember not to cut corners. If you do, karma will catch up with you and bite you where you’re most tender.

There may be a temptation to resist work, but underneath the intensity that you may be feeling, there is also a sense of accomplishment for how much you can get done.

Key Number 3

Curious, restless and willing to explore.

This cycle month’s energy is a time to revel in freedom and expand your horizons with new ideas. Keep an open mind and concentrate on feeling loose and free or creating situations where you can feel set free. Be as adventurous and flexible in your thinking as you can and use your imagination and creative approaches to any issues you need to solve.

There are opportunities and new ideas to be found outside your ordinary routine.

Prepare for unexpected changes. This cycle energy gives you the opportunity to show just how resilient you really are.

Take advantage of shifting circumstances and flow with evolving conditions. You are versatility personified.

Key Number 4

You may receive much affection and love.

This is a cycle month when you must pay attention to those who need your wise counsel. However, you must be very careful not to meddle in the affairs of others or give advice that has not been asked for. It's a thin line, but this cycle allows you to walk it gracefully.

There are bound to be a few obstacles that arise on the relationship front. When a difficulty arises between yourself and another person, be sure to a use as much effort as possible to eliminate the problem sensibly.

In this month it may seem as if you have more responsibility than is fair—bite the bullet and take whatever actions are necessary to create harmony.

Key Number 5

Take some alone time.

The first half of the month, especially around Valentine’s Day, is about communication with others.

In the second half of the month, the energy is directed within. This is not a good cycle month for socializing. It is a good time to look at your inner life and make decisions about your identity in relationships, in your family, and in your workplace.

In this cycle months we ask the questions: Who am I? Where am I going? And what do I want in my life from this time forward?

It's not necessary to come up with complete answers to all these questions. However, the process of asking brings illumination.

Key Number 6

Take charge of your finances.

This cycle month’s energy is about being brave and confident. Look at some of the ideas you have been thinking about, especially where your creativity comes into play, and put things in motion. Even if you feel a little anxious and afraid of criticism, this is the time to take your courage in both hands and present your creations to the world.

You are powerful now. Others will see it.

At the same time, it's important to be a little careful about spending. This is an abundant energy. Keep it within bounds.