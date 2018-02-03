Your numerology cycles February 1–14

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Express yourself.

Last month you were meant to hide your light under a bushel. Quiet charm and diplomacy were your vehicles for survival. This month is much more extrovert. It is a time where you can get away with letting it all hang out.Your talents need to be showcased, so flaunt them at every opportunity. If you're not sure what your major talents are, this is a time to experiment. Creative idea-producing and problem-solving are necessary before almost anything can be produced. This is a cycle month to show your sparkling personality.

Key Number 2

Don't be tempted to cut corners.

Although Valentine’s is a sweet energy, in this cycle all parts of your life will require substantial work. Everything you begin will require focused attention. This is not a cycle month to leave anything hanging, unfinished, or half done. This cycle will require you to focus full attention, and serious committed attention at that.

Don't be surprised if you have some emotional tests. Your strength is tested under this cycle month’s energy. So being resilient, noticing where there are problems, and working out solutions even in personal life, will make life easier in the long run.

Key Number 3

Love is in the air.

Prepare to be surprised. This Valentine’s month is full of twists and turns and unexpected events. You may find yourself in situations you had not planned, but fortunately this is one of the most resilient cycle energies. No matter what happens you will bounce.

A wonderful cycle for travel and short breaks. Not such an easy cycle month for discipline and organization, more a time to fly free. This applies to your imagination as well as your material everyday life. If you are not in a romantic relationship and you want to be, this is an excellent cycle month to take a risk on possibility.

Key Number 4

A perfect cycle for lovers.

If ever there was a month to flaunt it—your sex appeal—this is it. Sensual pleasures are likely to come your way, but keep a sense of proportion.

Though much of this love energy is directed towards romance in the media, it's important not to forget family responsibilities. This is a good time to bring all those you love closer together. It's important to attend to your family obligations.

Family gatherings and creative opportunities should be encouraged. Prepare to be emotional.

Key Number 5

Think before you speak.

In this love month, you will be called upon to communicate clearly. There is a strong possibility of misunderstandings in this cycle month, so think before you send any kind of communication, including Valentines, out into the world. At the same time, communication of the written kind can be brilliant.

Access to your inner world, intuition and creativity, is readily available. Use it to make choices about how you go forward, especially in relationships of all kinds. This includes coworkers and family members. Avoid misunderstandings by checking your filters frequently.

Key Number 6

Organize.

Expect good things to happen this month. Not just in your personal or romantic life, but in all areas. Especially if you've worked hard creating solutions over the last few months. Take your courage in both hands and go after what you want. Make appointments with people you have been afraid to approach. Write a blog about something that has challenged you.

This is one of the strongest cycle months of the year. Make good use of the power available to you. Size up situations with your keen vision, and be confident that you are able to organize for your own benefit.

Key Number 7

A time of significant endings.

This is when you get to see what works in your life and what doesn't. This includes all relationships, not only romantic but also friends, coworkers, etc. It's time to take inventory. Look at where you are spending your energy. Where you see progress, push forward. Where you are stalled, choose to stay on this path or go forward in a new way.

Do a ruthless appraisal of all matters you deal with in your home and business life. Remove the outmoded and undesirable to make way for the new and worthwhile. Give up the relationships you've outgrown, especially if they have lost their spark.

Key Number 8

A new beginning.

If you watch, you may notice a ripple of optimism flowing through events this month. It is time to start over. A new approach to Valentine’s? Perhaps, but not only.

This is the beginning of a nine-month cycle. Approach it with enthusiasm and happiness at the opportunity to start fresh. This is a time for change, progress and new beginnings. Emphasize your independence and stand on your own two feet, no matter what. Look for new projects to start, and think about expanding existing projects. It's all about newness.

Key Number 9

Create harmony.

In this cycle month’s energy, you will want to create as much harmony and beauty around you as possible. Pour your heart into a Valentine for someone you love. In other parts of your life, keep a low profile and remember that this is a time to be a supporter and a cooperator. You are able to make positive things happen in your life, when being out of the spotlight. If you are confronted with conflict, keep your head steady, and be a peacemaker.

Check your wardrobe. It's almost time to start thinking of spring, and even a small addition will cheer you up.