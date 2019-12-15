Your numerology cycles December 16–31

Calculate Your KEY Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Make some quiet time.

In the midst of the holiday, it would be a good idea to schedule some “NHD”s. Don’t be surprised if you’d not heard this acronym before. I think a friend and I made it up. It stands for “non-human days.” Non-human days are not social. They are thoughtful, quiet and a little reclusive.

The holiday season brings lots of opportunities to be touched emotionally. In this cycle month’s energy, it is a good idea to not ignore deep, sensitive, emotions.

Of course, it’s important to spend time with family and loved ones, but conserve your energy and filter your comments. This is an energy in which you can easily be misunderstood.

Happy holidays!

Key Number 2

Powerful energy.

It’s a while since you have been in such a powerful energy during the holiday season.

Remember to celebrate your accomplishments over the last few months. This cycle month’s energy is a time when you should be able to look back and see what you have accomplished in personal and career life.

At the same time, the holiday season is often fraught. You are able to organize more efficiently than you have been able for some time now. Of course this is a good thing, except, when someone who is an indifferent cycle resists your good intentions.

Powerful energy may need to be modulated.

Organize the people around you with a gentle hand.

And for sure you will have a happy holiday.

Key Number 3

The holiday season is always emotional.

The holiday season can be explosive. In this the last cycle month of this cycle year, don’t be surprised if things come to a head, especially in family and relationship matters.

This can be a blessing and a curse at the same time. No one wants an upset in the holidays, and yet you have important work to do in your emotional life.

You may have to be a bit ruthless and that’s not always comfortable. However, it’s really important to make a space for new ideas and new people and even new ventures that come up in the future. This may result in some hurt feelings.

Also – remember to keep your boundaries in place. This cycle month’s energy tends to be overly generous and compassionate. Can you be overly generous and overly compassionate? The answer is yes, and under this cycle energy it is much more likely.

Healthy boundaries are important at this time. This is especially true in creating a happy and healthy holiday season.

Key Number 4

Optimism and confusion.

During all the excitement of the holidays, you should be feeling a ripple of optimism running under some of this madness in celebration.

Remember to notice that little feeling of excitement, because it actually indicates new possibilities and new ideas growing under the surface where they cannot be seen but certainly can be felt.

This cycle month is a wonderful opportunity to make decisions about where you want to go in your life from this time forward.

Feel the vibration of newness. Even though it is the end of the year, it’s a time when you may feel positive energy of new ideas sprouting under the surface.

This is the cycle month when you can take on anything and be successful.

Key Number 5

Stay close to home.