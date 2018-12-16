Your numerology cycles December 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Happy holidays!

You're in the middle of it now: Christmas carols gifts and wrapping. No matter how you feel about the holiday season or what your spiritual beliefs are, unless you get on plane and fly away—and even then—it's almost impossible to avoid holiday madness.

This year it suits your cycle energy perfectly. Even if you are usually a grinch, you may find yourself drawn into participating on a level great or small.

This cycle month’s energy is also about romance. Allow yourself to embrace those around you, partners or family. Love is in the air.

Key Number 2

Have a quiet, happy holiday.

If ever there was a time to think about spirituality and the changing season, this cycle energy gives you the opportunity to go deep, think philosophically, and review your last 12 months.

Expect to be more comfortable in smaller groups celebrations. This does not mean you should avoid family holiday dinners, but be warned: holidays are volatile and you are likely to be emotionally sensitive.

Also, under this cycle month’s energy, you can easily be misunderstood. So—think before you speak, avoid telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, especially if it may cause conflict.

Overall, your cycle energy this month is meant for you to be thoughtful and spiritual, whatever that means for you.

Key Number 3

Be generous with your energy.

This cycle months energy continues to be powerful and capable of standing up for itself.

Emotions often run high at the holiday season. You are well equipped to deal with any emotional or even material challenges which present themselves under this cycle month’s energy vibration.

It would be a good idea to use your organizational abilities to do good for others. In fact, you may be tempted to be overly generous, which is a good thing, as long as you take care of yourself and keep a clear perspective.

Make your holiday as much about the spiritual life as you can. Enjoy!

Key Number 4

Expect to be emotional.

Whether the emotions be happy, joyous family reunions, or perhaps some disappointments, the last two weeks of this cycle month are likely to be soft and hard at the same time. The holiday season tends to make most people feel more vulnerable. This will be multiplied to some extent by the energy of this cycle month.

Pay attention to your intuition. It is likely to be accurate. Whether you are calling upon it to pick exactly the right gift for someone special, or deciding where to spend your holiday… Whatever decisions you make, be sure to take care of your physical and emotional body.

Tie up the loose ends of the past whether they be work related or in your emotional life.

And—enjoy the season!

Key Number 5

Have the happiest of holidays!

Though it is impossible to promise ecstatic joy in the holiday season, you are better placed, cycle-wise, to go forward energetically than almost anyone else.

This cycle month's energy continues to percolate. New ideas and optimistic plans should pop up almost every day. You are well placed to think about how to create a new and optimistic future for yourself and those around you.

The holiday season can contain so many emotions. For anyone in this cycle energy, the ability to pick yourself up and go forward is a blessing.

Enjoy the holiday season and make plans for a positive optimistic new cycle year.

Key Number 6

Have a happy and spiritual holiday.

This is an emotionally sensitive cycle month. For this reason, it is a little risky to attend large gatherings or to take on overwhelming projects. When you find yourself surrounded by people, lights and noise, which is almost inevitable, protect yourself by being moderate.

You may feel a little cranky at times in spite of the holiday vibe, but be kind to yourself. If you can avoid conflict of all kinds you should will surely have a happy holiday.

Key Number 7

A time for singing and dancing and enjoying yourself.

The holiday season is a bit stressful for most people. However, you are in the perfect cycle energy to enjoy what the holidays have to offer in the way of socializing and perhaps even a little overindulgence.

This is a party cycle energy. You are likely to find most satisfaction in celebration. Lucky you!

Perhaps you need to be a bit conscious of overindulgence, or even over-communicating. Under this cycle energy, it is a good time to think about what you say before it is actually released into the world.

Overall, the energy of this cycle is happy. Enjoy!

Key Number 8

Keep a cool head in the holidays.

While last year may have been one big party, this holiday celebration will ask you to participate in work parties.

Put your head down and create as much celebration for others as you can manage. 'Tis the season to give, and you are in the perfect cycle to pull out all the stops. Work hard, be careful about what you consume, and it will be a pleasant quiet enjoyable holiday.

Be conservative. Letting your inner wild woman or man out to play can result in uncomfortable outcomes.

Enjoy the holiday quietly.

Key Number 9

Have a cool, happy holiday.

The second half of the month should settle down a little. Much of your energy will be directed towards pleasing others. Social life should be a little unpredictable.

In this cycle month’s energy, it's important to think before you speak. Everyone is a bit more sensitive and your eyes are a bit sharper. However, remember to be diplomatic. This cycle month’s energy brings a tendency to be overly critical. Even if someone gives you a gift that is totally inappropriate, for instance, accept with gratitude and diplomatic comment.

Have a happy holiday and new year!